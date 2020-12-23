FLORIDA — The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like to gain a better understanding of gag grouper in gulf waters.
It is seeking information from anglers and divers about what they have observed, including any strange things that scientists and managers may need to know, the council stated. Scientists are currently working on a stock assessment of gag grouper, and anglers and divers recent observations can help them and fishery managers better understand the Gulf of Mexico stock.
The council is asking people to report information by Jan. 10.
Information on gag groupers can be submitted at gulfcouncil.org/press/2020/the-gulf-council-asks-fishermen-for-information-on-gag-grouper.