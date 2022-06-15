KEY WEST — The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is meeting this week in Key West to discuss several new management options for one of the Florida Keys' most sought-after fish, dolphin or mahi-mahi.
The meeting will take place at the Marriott Beachside Hotel in Key West. More information on the meeting and the topics can be found at the council's website at safmc.net.
Dolphin is one of the most popular offshore sport fish along the Atlantic coast, but anglers have begun to raise concerns about a relative lack of dolphin abundance, particularly in the South Florida area. The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is responsible for management of dolphin fish in federal waters from Maine to the Florida Keys.
"Given the broad management area, migratory nature of dolphin and relatively short life history, management of dolphin presents a unique challenge," council spokeswoman Kim Iverson said.
On May 2, federal fishery managers instituted new regulations for dolphin, which included reducing the recreational vessel limit from 60 to 54 dolphin and setting sector allocations at 93% recreational and 7% commercial. About the same time, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission enacted its own stiffer regulations for dolphin, reducing the vessel bag limit from 60 to 30 fish and the recreational dolphin fish bag limit from 10 to five fish per person in state waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The regulation also prohibits for-hire captain and crew from retaining a dolphin bag limit.
Public comment received during the development of the reduced bag limit, as well as public concern about a relative lack of dolphin abundance, led the council to consider additional management options through what is being called regulatory Amendment 3, Iverson said. Options for that amendment include extending the applicable geographic range of the minimum size limit for dolphin and reducing the recreational daily bag limit of 10 fish per person, recreational vessel limits and captain/crew retention limits onboard charter vessels.
North Carolina fishermen have opposed the proposal to institute a size limit for the waters off that state, which currently does not have any size limits for dolphin.
The council's Dolphin Wahoo Advisory Panel met in April and provided management recommendations for the council's consideration.
"Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are allowing more dolphin to get to spawning size by releasing fish under 20 inches," the panel's minutes stated. "The minimum size limit is a marginal but preventative conservation measure. It allows the fish to attain maturity and potentially spawn before being harvested. There is not much meat yield on a dolphin less than 20 inches. Allowing the fish to grow larger before being harvested would be a better use of the fish. A minimum size limit discourages targeting of very small fish."
The council's Dolphin Wahoo Committee will consider the AP input as well as public comments received as it continues to consider management options during this week's Key West meeting.