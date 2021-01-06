TALLAHASSEE — The spiny lobster fishery in the Florida Keys could see its first major changes in several decades as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has resurrected the debate on lobster casitas and has been asked to approve a tag system for the annual two-day mini-season in July.
The FWC board this month had its first major discussion about allowing casitas, or lobster condos, for harvesting spiny lobsters.
Casitas are small artificial structures placed at the seafloor to attract large congregations of lobster, making them easy for divers to harvest. Through the years, such things used for casitas off the Keys have included car hoods, hurricane shutters attached to cement blocks and PVC piping.
At more than $38 million a year in direct sales, spiny lobster is by far the most lucrative fishery in the Keys and possibly the state. The Keys is the epicenter of the catch, with more than 90% of the harvest coming from Monroe County.
The argument for legalizing lobster casitas has waged for decades. The FWC board discussed allowing such gear nearly 10 years ago but abruptly shut down the discussion as federal and state marine law enforcement officers were making huge casitas cases at that time, resulting in lengthy jail time for several Keys residents.
But this year, the FWC resurrected the debate after board Chair Rodney Barreto called for the agency to once again consider making the gear legal, which has received major pushback from the commercial trap industry in the Florida Keys.
Earlier this month, the FWC board gave direction to staff to further explore options for developing a potential casita fishery, including a pilot project.
FWC staff also put together a “white paper” on the casita fishery that included how it has been used in Cuba, the Bahamas, Belize, Mexico and Brazil.
White paper findings
Research suggests that there may be approximately 800,000 casitas used throughout Bahamian waters. Fishermen deploy 419 condos per year on average, though some deploy as many as 4,000 casitas per year. In 2015, the lobster fishery landed approximately 14.3 million pounds.
The Belize spiny lobster fishery is primarily carried out in shallow waters in the lagoon between the mainland and the barrier reef. Lobsters are harvested using traps and casitas, also known as shades. Belize does not require special licenses to use such gear, thus the available data is limited and difficult to parse between fisheries and gear types, FWC staff said.
There are more than 3,000 full- and part-time fishers in Belize and 90% participate in the lobster and conch fisheries. In 2000, there were a reported 2,470 shades used in Belize. Belize fishers are organized into five fishing cooperatives. These cooperatives are led by a manager who is advised by a committee of members from the cooperative. Committee members are elected, serve two-year terms and can be re-elected. Lobster landings in Belize declined by 24% from 600,000 pounds in 1999 to 465,000 pounds in 2009. Since 2006, landings appear to be stable.
The Cuban spiny lobster fishery is located in shallow waters around the Cuban shelf, with the majority of landings coming from the Gulf of Batabanó on the southern coast. Casitas, or pesqueros, account for approximately 70% of the fishing gear used to harvest lobster. There are an estimated 143,000 pesqueros used throughout Cuba, though the majority of these are likely used in the Gulf of Batabanó.
The lobster fishery is managed by the Cuban government using a limited-entry regime and territorial use rights for fishing (TURFs). The lobster fishery is divided into four large management zones that are further partitioned into nine smaller fishing districts, each controlled by local fish houses and fishermen. Exclusive fishing rights are assigned to each fishing enterprise for the area.
Landings specific to pesqueros were not available as of the FWC meeting this month but the lobster fishery landed an average of 10 million pounds annually from 2011 to 2015. During this same time frame there were on average 170 boats fishing for lobster annually. Lobster recruitment and landings have been below average since 1996 but have stabilized at lower levels since 2008.
Casitas are the predominant method of harvest in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. Fisheries regulations are developed and enforced by the federal government. The federal government grants fishing grounds to fishing cooperatives run by local fishers. These cooperatives divide the fishing grounds into individual plots of seafloor, called campos, that they allocate to individual fishers for deployment of casitas. By law, fishers cannot own the seafloor, but the casitas are recognized as property of individual fishers. Fishing cooperatives develop their own sets of rules in addition to the federal regulations, and members conduct surveillance and enforcement of the rules and regulations.
Entry into the fishing cooperatives is closed except to sons of current fishers. Much of the available fisheries data pertains to the three fishing cooperatives located within the Sian Ka an Biosphere Reserve, where an estimated 22,800 casitas were fished by 150 fishers from 2006-2007. During this same time frame landings were approximately 280,000 pounds.
Fishing for lobster with casitas, or marambaias, is relatively new in Brazil and limited to the state of Rio Grande do Norte and Ceara. Fishery data is not available and the practice of fishing with casitas is frowned upon due to the large number of immature lobsters harvested and the materials used.
If the FWC moves forward on a casita proposal, several different state and federal agencies would have to sign off on designs and locations, FWC staff said.
Permitting, consultation and coordination between multiple agencies and the FWC will be required. The FWC staff did gather information on such coordination as part of an informal discussion with state and federal government agencies in 2007. Because these discussions occurred in 2007, the determinations should be revisited if the FWC decides to consider a casita fishery, FWC staff wrote in the white paper.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Florida Department of Environmental Protection would have to be consulted, FWC staff said.
“A necessary first step for establishing a spiny lobster casita fishery will be to develop a consensus approach to streamline agency authorities for the placement of casita structures on the seafloor,” staff wrote.
‘Casita Curtain’
Several trap fishermen and commercial fishing organization heads are speaking against allowing the fishery.
Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association Executive Director Capt. Bill Kelly and Lower Florida Keys Capt. Mimi Stafford cautioned the FWC board about allowing the gear.
“It would severely disrupt Florida’s most lucrative commercial fishery,” Kelly said.
Stafford said that for years she and other fishermen “played by the rules and invested in a legal fishery,” while “competing against unregulated gear.”
Kelly reminded the FWC board that casitas were at the heart of one of the most lucrative and “egregious” state law enforcement cases in history, he said.
Lower Keys commercial fisherman David Dreifort and his wife, Denise, served federal prison sentences for spearheading a ring of fishermen that poached lobsters from illegally and intentionally submerged casita habitats in the 2000s.
In court proceedings, federal prosecutors referred to the swath of such habitats on the north side of the Keys as the “casita curtain.” The investigation into that ring, dubbed “Operation Freezer Burn” by federal agents, led to multiple arrests of charter and commercial fishermen in the Lower Keys as well as seafood purveyors and businesses.
Dreifort was sentenced to 2½ years in prison and three years of parole. His wife was sentenced to seven months in prison and three years of parole. Both were banned from all fishing activities in all South Florida waters for the years of their supervision out of prison.
Officials from NOAA identified 297 sites where Dreifort placed the casitas. Some sites had only one unit and others had multiple casitas.
Despite such gear being illegal since 2003, a survey by the FWC in 2004 estimated there were 1,463 casitas off the Keys. After a modest casita removal effort by NOAA in 2006, a more thorough survey by NOAA in 2007 estimated 1,352 casitas within the study area. A more rigorous casita removal effort by NOAA in 2008 and 2009 preceded another FWC survey that estimated 990 casitas remained in 2010. A 2007 NOAA video survey used this information to estimate 3,231 pieces of debris within the study region, according to FWC staff. Of this debris, 17% was thought to be functional casitas. FWC calculated that potentially 1,499 casitas were used by commercial divers from 1999 through 2002, when landings by commercial divers peaked. This estimate corresponds well with the NOAA side-scan sonar surveys in 2004 and 2007.
Next steps
There are still many questions that would need to be answered before the FWC could move forward on the issue. The FWC would have to determine how many people could place casitas, how many casitas would be allowed, where they could be placed and what would be the annual fee to lease state-owned seafloor for the casitas.
“There are so many unanswered questions,” Barreto said. “It is something we should look at.”
Barreto did tell trap fishermen that no one is trying to take their trap allocations away.
Robert Spottswood, a FWC board member and Key West attorney and developer, suggested “going slowly on this” and recognized that trapping lobster is the “most lucrative fishery.”
“We are a long ways from going from one fishery to another,” Spottswood said.
There could also be changes to the annual two-day mini-season in July. Next year, the FWC board will consider a proposal by a diverse group of stakeholders in the Keys, including both Last Stand and the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association, to create a lobster tag program during the two-day sport season to better enforce the six lobster per day bag limit.
Representatives from both Last Stand and the Commercial Fishermen’s Association have discussed the proposal with Spottswood.
The FWC board briefly discussed it earlier this month as part of the casita discussion and Spottswood called for the board to consider it in the upcoming year.
The white paper and the staff’s entire presentation can be found on the FWC website in the agenda section at https://myfwc.com/media/25273/5c-casitawhitepaper.pdf and https://myfwc.com/media/25201/5c-presentation-lobster.pdf.