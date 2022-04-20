FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants boaters to “Spring Aboard” and get educated prior to the kickoff of the boating season.
In 2021, 83% of boating deaths occurred on boats where the operator had never received instruction.
In Florida, boaters who were born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, are required to complete and pass a boater safety education course.
For information, visit myfwc.com/boating and click on “Boating Safety and Education.”
