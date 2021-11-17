Sorry, an error occurred.
FWC is hosting an art contest to inspire creativity while developing the next generation of anglers and conservationists.
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Wildlife Forever will host the Florida State Fish Art Contest again this year.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can compete in this free contest for a chance to win state and national honors and prizes.
Florida winners will be selected by the FWC in four grade categories: kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade and 10th through 12th grade.
State winners will advance to the national competition to be judged for top prizes including best of show. The deadline to enter is March 31.
The entry form and information can be found at wildlifeforever.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/2022-Florida-Entry-Form.pdf.