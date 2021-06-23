FLORIDA — State fishery managers have embarked on an ambitious project to help restore the coral reefs in Florida and the Florida Keys.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently planted 1,152 coral colonies along Florida’s coral reef tract, including 576 planted in the Keys, according to the FWC, as part of the largest coordinated experimental out-planting effort in Florida to date.
Reef restoration experiments in Florida have never been replicated on such a large scale before, with 24 out-planting sites spanning from Martin County down the coast of southeast Florida to Key West, according to FWC.
The purpose of the project is to determine the fate of corals that are susceptible to Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease when out-planted across Florida’s coral reef where the disease is still present but no longer found in epidemic proportions. The knowledge gained during this study will pave the way for future expansions in the restoration of disease-susceptible corals.
The project is led by the FWC and includes partners from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Biscayne National Park, Florida Atlantic University, Nova Southeastern University, University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, Coral Restoration Foundation, Reef Renewal USA, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, and Keys Marine Laboratory. The project is funded by DEP’s Coral Protection and Restoration Program from December 2020 through July 2022.
“This is an unprecedented effort during unprecedented times,” said FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood, a resident of Key West. “It’s extraordinary the amount of coordination and partnerships that have formed to make this a reality. Proving that if we work together, we can accomplish just about anything.”
“This project is the first of its kind” said DEP Deputy Secretary for Ecosystem Restoration Adam Blalock. “Understanding where and when it is safe to start out-planting species that are susceptible to Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease again is a major first step in restoring the resilience of Florida’s coral reef.”