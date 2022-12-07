ISLAMORADA — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers have made their third trap-robbing case in the Florida Keys since the spiny lobster season started.
The FWC officers arrested a Lower Matecumbe Key commercial boat captain and two crew members on charges of unlawful molesting of spiny lobster traps belonging to another on Nov. 23, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter.
FWC Officers Jacob Kirkey, Liam Rodriguez and Daniel Marshal, along FWC investigators, were dispatched to a call about an active trap robbing in the waters adjacent to the Channel 5 Bridge. Marked and unmarked officers responded to the area by land and water, Rafter said.
While on scene, FWC officers observed the commercial vessel Dawn Marie pull traps onboard with buoy colors not displayed on the Dawn Marie, Rafter said.
Owners of the traps being pulled by the crew were contacted and said they had not given permission to anyone to pull their traps.
A post-investigation was undertaken at Port Antigua in Islamorada, where the Dawn Marie docks. The crew of the Dawn Marie — Capt. Daniel Brack, 36, of Tavernier; mate Adrian Gomez Cabezal, 32, of Miami; and mate Lazaro Jesus Garcia Calzada, 47, of Key Largo — were all charged with 65 felony counts a piece of unlawfully pulling traps and molesting any spiny lobster traps, lines or buoys belonging to another without permission of the license holder.
Officers transported the individuals to the Monroe County Plantation Key Jail without incident, Rafter said.
Spiny lobster is one of the most lucrative fisheries in the state and generates more than $35 million in direct revenue for commercial fishermen in the Florida Keys alone.
In October, FWC officers arrested three mainlanders in connection with a lobster trap-robbing investigation. Each was charged with two counts of trap molesting and one count of theft of another harvester’s trap contents, which is a second-degree misdemeanor.
Earlier this season, FWC officers arrested two men on charges of robbing spiny lobster traps off the Lower Keys. One was a Key West resident and the other from Hialeah.
The owner of those traps, Mimi Stafford, called this lobster season, which started Aug. 6, “the worst in years” when it comes to trap robbing. She cited at least two incidents in which someone has run their trap line and stole lobsters from their traps, she said.