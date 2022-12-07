ISLAMORADA — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers have made their third trap-robbing case in the Florida Keys since the spiny lobster season started.

The FWC officers arrested a Lower Matecumbe Key commercial boat captain and two crew members on charges of unlawful molesting of spiny lobster traps belonging to another on Nov. 23, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter.

