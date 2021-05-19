SOUTH FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released a new video that provides advice about co-existing with crocodiles.
The FWC’s 90-second “Living with American Crocodiles” video outlines simple precautions people can take to avoid conflicts with crocodiles, such as keeping a safe distance if you see a crocodile. People should be aware that crocodiles often will bask with an open mouth to regulate their body temperature and there’s no cause for concern if you see this behavior. Swim only in designated swimming areas and only during daylight hours. Crocodiles are most active between dusk and dawn.
The video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5HYyjIfEdw.