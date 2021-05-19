Croc vid

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released a new video that provides advice about co-existing with crocodiles.

 Photo provided by FWC

SOUTH FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released a new video that provides advice about co-existing with crocodiles.

The FWC’s 90-second “Living with American Crocodiles” video outlines simple precautions people can take to avoid conflicts with crocodiles, such as keeping a safe distance if you see a crocodile. People should be aware that crocodiles often will bask with an open mouth to regulate their body temperature and there’s no cause for concern if you see this behavior. Swim only in designated swimming areas and only during daylight hours. Crocodiles are most active between dusk and dawn.

The video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5HYyjIfEdw.

American crocodiles are a recovering threatened species native to south Florida and the Keys. Federally listed as an endangered species in 1975, crocodile numbers have rebounded from a few hundred individuals to as many as 2,000 adult crocodiles today. The Florida population is now classified as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. While American crocodiles are found along the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean, Florida is the only place in the United States where people can see American crocodiles in the wild. Find more information about the American crocodile: https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/profiles/reptiles/american-crocodile/

American crocodiles are normally shy and reclusive, and conflicts between crocodiles and people are extremely rare. The FWC takes public safety very seriously and administers a program designed to be proactive and responsive. Whenever someone is concerned about an American crocodile, they should call 866-392-4286 (866-FWC-GATOR) and one of our crocodile agents will respond. For more information about co-existing with crocodiles, visit: https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/american-crocodile/