TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board last week approved a draft rule for a two-month seasonal closure at Western Dry Rocks off Key West, despite nearly every public speaker at the meeting asking for a four-month closure.
The FWC will hold public workshops on draft rule for Western Dry Rocks in January and then vote on a final rule when the FWC board meets in February. Exact dates for the workshops haven't been set yet.
The FWC board called on Chairman Robert Spottswood, a Key West developer, to direct the conversation and vote on the seasonal closure, which the FWC board agreed at this time to be May and June.
Spottswood called for the approval of the two-month closure, despite every major pro-fishing group in the state and Keys anglers calling a four-month closure. Representatives with the International Game Fish Association, Coastal Conservation Association, American Sportfishing Association, Angler Action Foundation, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and the Lower Keys Guides Association all spoke in favor of the four-month closure, calling the two-month period inadequate.
The only speaker who spoke in favor of the two-month closure was Bill Kelly, executive director of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association. Kelly agreed with the two-month closure but called people fishing at Western Dry Rocks during the spawning months a “madhouse” that commercial fishermen “completely” ignore, he said.
Spottswood said after the vote on the draft rule that he would like to hear from more anglers before considering a four-month closure. He said he he has not made up his mind.
“I want to balance access and conservation,” he said.
The debate about fishery management at Western Dry Rocks has gone on for more than a decade, as many fishermen and conservationists have raised concerns about large concentrations of fishermen targeting mutton snappers and other fish there during the summer months while the fish are spawning. Western Dry Rocks is known as a major spawning area for mutton snapper, permit and other fish.
Another issue that has been raised about fishing on the spawn is permit fish being eaten by sharks, which are attracted to Western Dry Rocks in search of spawning fish. A recent study found that 39% of permit hooked by anglers there during the spawn are being killed by sharks, according to FWC staff.
The permits are “easy meals” because they are focused on spawning, not predation by sharks, FWC fishery biologist Martha Guyas said.
“Extend the closure to April and July,” International Game Fish Association Conservation Manager Brice Pohlot said. “It’s too risky to keep fishing these important fish when they are most vulnerable.”