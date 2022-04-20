TALLAHASSEE — Conservationists are calling on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto what they say is a watered-down, but no-less-controversial Senate Bill 2508 that prioritizes Big Sugar over the health of the Everglades.
The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation, Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Friends of the Everglades and Calusa Waterkeeper penned a letter to the governor urging him to veto the bill.
The bill passed the Florida Senate and House of Representatives last month (33-0 and 99-8, respectively) after slight revisions were made regarding the Lake Okeechobee Regulation Schedule (LORS 08), soon to be replaced with the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual, that “must balance the different interests across the system, including, but not limited to, safeguarding the water supply to society and the environment, reducing high-volume discharges to coastal estuaries, and providing for flood control.”
The groups say that the bill as passed will result in the same “hold and dump” practices of LORS 08 — reducing beneficial flows from the lake to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries, the Everglades and Florida Bay during the dry season and increasing damaging high-volume discharges during the wet season, which often spark harmful algal blooms.
They praise DeSantis’ commitment to Everglades restoration since being elected in 2018 and ask that he veto the bill.
The letter specifies what it says are harmful elements of the bill, including requiring legislative ratification to address water allocation during the dry season which will both complicate and delay rule making while taking decision making away from local water managers.
The bill will also allow public entities, including utilities, to pay to expedite wetland permits to dredge and fill and changes the current Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Rural and Family Lands program from approving conservation easements, which keeps special agricultural lands in production, to allowing the agency to out-right purchase these lands. The move would duplicate land-buying programs and potentially compete with the underfunded Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Forever land acquisition program, according to the letter.
“SB 2508 must be vetoed. Even amended, SB 2508 threatens to undermine years of work on the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual, LOSOM, allows utility companies to pay to expedite wetland ‘dredge and fill’ permit reviews, and gives Florida’s next agriculture commissioner new power to spend millions of dollars buying land,” said Eve Samples, Friends of the Everglades executive director.
“This bill was put forward outside of the normal and appropriate legislative committee process, thus severely limiting public input into the important issues contained in this bill. To protect Floridians, our environment, and our tourism-based economy, Gov. DeSantis should veto SB 2508.”
Friends of the Everglades have more than 1,600 signatures in a petition for veto. Captains for Clean Water had collected 43,398 signatures as of last week.
Fishermen have been battling for more water to flow south out of Lake Okeechobee and into the Everglades.
Dozens of Keys fishermen and fishing guides made the trip to Tallahassee in February to ask the Senate to vote no.
“We are encouraging the veto,” said Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association Commodore Steve Friedman.
The South Florida Water Management District has also spoken in opposition to the bill as an effort to usurp its role in managing the region’s water supply.
DeSantis can’t take any action until SB 2508 is officially transmitted to his desk, which it has not yet been, according to Samples. He will have until June 30 to veto SB 2508, sign it or let it become law without his signature.