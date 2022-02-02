SOUTH FLORIDA — Proposed state legislation aimed at stymying development projects from further encroaching on the Everglades cleared its first hurdle favorably with a 14-0 bipartisan vote by the House Environmental, Agriculture and Flooding Subcommittee.
HB 729, sponsored by state Rep. Vance Aloupis, R–Miami, if passed, would create a protective review process under the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for all proposed projects within 2 miles of the Everglades.
“Historically, the Everglades covered over 7 million acres of South Florida, and water flowed down the Kissimmee River into Lake Okeechobee, then south through the Everglades to the Florida Bay,” the Florida House of Representatives bill analysis says.
The Everglades, which has been subdivided by the construction of canals, levees, roads and other facilities because of efforts to drain the wetland for agriculture, development and flood control, has diminished to about 2 million acres, according to the bill.
The area consists of a vast sawgrass marsh dotted with tree islands and interspersed with wet prairies and aquatic sloughs.
The bill requires land use plans and plan amendments that apply to any land within or within 2 miles of the Everglades Protection Area to follow the state coordinated review process; be reviewed by the DEP in consultation with all federally recognized Indian tribes in the state within 30 days of receipt, which must determine whether the plan or plan amendment adversely impacts the Everglades Protection Area or statutory Everglades restoration and protection objectives; and include written notice from DEP stating the plan or plan amendment does not adversely impact the Everglades Protection Area or Everglades protection and restoration.
The Everglades Protection Area, as defined by the Everglades Forever Act, includes Everglades National Park as well as Water Conservation Area 1 (the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge); Water Conservation Area 2, made up of WCA-2a and WCA-2b; and Water Conservation Area 3, made up of WCA-3a and WCA-3b.
The bill also prohibits proposed plan amendments impacting property located within, or within 2 miles of, the Everglades Protection Area from being considered a small-scale development amendment.
If any portion of the project is found to potentially impact the Everglades Protection Area, the leading local authority would intervene to mitigate any plans or amendments that would impact Everglades restoration. Otherwise, the project may be naught.
Florida Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R–Doral, filed a companion bill, SB 932, which has been referred to the Environment and Natural Resources Community Affairs Committee for review.
Both bills have received endorsement from conservationists.
“The Everglades Foundation supports legislation this session to safeguard the Everglades Protection Area. Florida has invested billions of dollars over the course of two decades to improve water flow to and through the Everglades, and it’s important to protect this investment the state and taxpayers have made,” said CEO Erik Eikenberg.
“We must ensure that Florida can continue to grow, but that it does not do so at the expense of the Everglades and the public’s water supply in South Florida.”
Aloupis has filed similar bills since 2019, which failed to muster support. Since Everglades restoration projects have been recently awarded a historic $1.1 billion in federal funding, however, Florida Bay Forever Executive Director Emma Haydocy is hopeful HB 729 passes.
“We need every tool in our toolkit to protect and restore the Everglades and ultimately Florida Bay. This bill will help safeguard the ecosystem from encroaching development in South Florida,” she said.