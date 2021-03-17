TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived all fines for people and businesses that violated local COVID-19 restrictions going back to the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
DeSantis last week issued Executive Order 21-65, a clemency order regarding the remission of fines for COVID restriction violations. The Board of Executive Clemency approved the governor’s proposal to remit all fines related to local government COVID-19 restrictions.
“A categorical, statewide remission of fines related to COVID-19 restrictions is warranted in light of the unprecedented local government restrictions imposed on individuals and businesses over the course of the past year,” the order stated. “This Executive Order remits the fines described in Section 1 for individuals and businesses alike.”
The order remits “any fines imposed between March 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021, by any political subdivision of Florida related to local government COVID-19 restrictions,” the order stated.
However, fellow Republican and Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward said he will now request jail time in some pending cases, which would include the case of Key West restaurateur Joe Walsh, who was arrested on New Year’s Eve and charged with violating a city emergency directive that set a 10 p.m. curfew for non-essential businesses.
“He (the governor) didn’t say anything about jail time,” Ward said. “I will just ask for jail time, court costs and costs of prosecution.”
Key West has issued about 64 warnings and citations involving city COVID emergency regulations, Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said. Johnston did not know how many of those resulted in fines and if the city would have to refund the fines, she said.
The city plans to keep its regulations in place and not make them recommendations at this time, citing that about 10% of the population in the city has completed the two-dose vaccination cycle, Johnston said.
“It’s not the time to let down our guard,” Johnston said. “We will proceed, despite the obstacles.”
As of last Thursday, the county had issued $3,000 in fines involving six individuals. The county does not intend to refund those fines.
On Wednesday, March 17, the Monroe County Commission will decide whether to amend or halt its mask ordinance. Each month, the commission has voted to keep it in place since it enacted the regulation last spring.
DeSantis has been critical of local mask ordinances and other COVID-19 regulations. In September, he ordered cities and counties to not collect fines imposed on people for local COVID-19 regulation infractions.