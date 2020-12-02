FLORIDA — NOAA Fisheries announces a final rule for gray snapper in the Gulf of Mexico, which reduces the annual catch limit.
The rule becomes effective Dec. 17 and reduces the annual catch limit from 2.42 million pounds whole weight to 2.24 million pounds for the 2020 fishing year, and 2.23 million pounds for 2021 and subsequent fishing years. This rule does not change any existing gray snapper bag limits or size limits, according to NOAA Fisheries.
The gray snapper, commonly called mangrove snapper, population was recently assessed. This action updates catch limits consistent with the outcome of the assessment, according to NOAA.