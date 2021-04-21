MONROE COUNTY — The Florida House of Representatives passed a bill last week that would require student athletes to play on sports teams only with those of their sex assigned at birth.
The bill is titled the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” and says that its intent is to provide female athletes with opportunities to demonstrate athletic ability by requiring that sports teams be designated for either males or females and athletes only compete with teams that they biologically fall under.
Disputes regarding an athlete’s sex can be resolved by an examination from a healthcare provider, according to the bill. Healthcare providers will rely on “the student’s reproductive anatomy; the student’s genetic make up; or the student’s normal endogenously produced testosterone levels,” to make the determination as to which team they will play on.
The bill states that it will apply to interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural and club athletics sponsored by an educational institution and specifically states that athletic teams designated for females will be closed to athletes from the male sex.
The bill passed the House with a 77-40 vote. Among those who voted in favor of it were state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, who represents Monroe County and south Miami-Dade. Mooney did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the bill.
According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, only about a dozen transgender students have participated in girls sporting events in Florida since 2011. None of them have been in Monroe County schools.
Marathon High School Athletic Director Lance Martin said he is not in a position to take a side on the issue the bill brings up.
“Fortunately I don’t have to make a decision on this, that’s why we have elected officials,” Martin said, adding that he will follow the letter of the law when it comes to transgender athletes, if it were to come up in the future. He said that he wants what is best for the students.
Coral Shores High School Athletic Director Rich Russell said that while he has a personal opinion on the matter, he would not share it because it wouldn’t count when it comes to the law. He echoed Martin’s sentiment that he will do whatever is decided by governing bodies. Russell believes that participation in athletics helps all students gain life skills in multiple areas such as coping skills, self-discipline and work ethic.
“I don’t think anybody should be excluded from the opportunity to gain life skills,” Russell said.
Now that the bill has passed the House, it will be heading for the state Senate in the coming days, which is also controlled by a Republican majority. The Senate has also introduced its own version of the bill which differs only slightly from the House version. The Senate version specifies that an athlete who transitions from male to female will have to show that her testosterone levels are below a certain rate that was set by the International Olympic Committee in 2015 for at least a year and verify that level monthly while eligible for athletic competition.
Two days before the bill was passed in the House, the NCAA, the highest governing body for collegiate sports, released a statement seemingly in response to the legislation, saying that it “unequivocally supports’’ opportunities for transgender athletes to compete. It explained that the NCAA has a policy of use of testosterone suppressors in order for transgender women to compete in women’s events. The statement said that this policy is anchored in evolving science on the matter and is in line with the International Olympic Committee’s policy.
The statement does not expressly name Florida but says it will only host championships in places where hosts can “commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination” and that it will “continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”