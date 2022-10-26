KEY LARGO — Claudine Alvarez, a Key Largo resident from 1987-2004, has returned to the island chain, a refugee of Category 4 Hurricane Ian, the deadliest storm to hit Florida since the Labor Day hurricane of 1935 destroyed Islamorada.

The monster storm that made official landfall on Sept. 28 at Cayo Costa State Park, just across a narrow sound from her home on Pine Island, ripped apart her town, destroyed her trailer, flooded her automobile and sent her packing.

