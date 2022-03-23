WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federation of environmental groups await a judge’s ruling on if the federal government violated Section 404 of the Clean Water Act and the Administrative Procedure Act, when it ceded its control of wetlands dredge-and-fill permitting to the state of Florida.
The case went before U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss of the District of Columbia last Wednesday.
The Environmental Protection Agency published its decision in the Federal Register on Dec. 22, 2020, relinquishing its authority to issue 404 permits, or wetland construction permits, to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The EPA approved this program to take effect by Jan. 19, 2021, making it the third state in the country, after New Jersey and Michigan, to do so.
The lawsuit, filed by Earthjustice, representing the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife, the Sierra Club, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, the Florida Wildlife Federation, Miami Waterkeeper and St. Johns Riverkeeper, contends that the EPA’s move is a “rubber stamping of Florida wetlands’ destruction” and that the federal government didn’t follow its own laws when the handoff took place.
The changeover took place near the end of the Trump Administration and while most of the U.S. was battling high transmission rates of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lawsuit is intended to block the change.
Earthjustice claims that the EPA greenlighted the state’s proposal to take over the wetlands permitting process that makes it easier for developers to build on sensitive marshes, cypress forests, ponds and other wetlands.
Further, it says the state program does not have equivalent permit requirements, enforcement authority, access to courts, public notice, public participation opportunities and other integral components of the federal program.
Amber Crooks, environmental policy manager with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, declined to comment specifically about the lawsuit, but said that her group has been following projects seeking the 404 permit since the changeover took place.
“We have been tracking about a half dozen projects that are thousands of acres in size. Some of these projects were filed long ago with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and had not received a permit. We’ve lost some of our tools to protect wildlife,” she said. “These projects are going to impact more than 5,000 acres of the Big Cypress National Preserve, which is the preferred Florida panther habitat and replace it with towns and villages. We’re concerned about this habitat loss and obviously more panther-human conflicts within these new developments and towns. Four of these projects would destroy over 6,000 acres of ‘primary panther zone’ and more than 9,500 acres when including the secondary habitat impacts as well.
“DEP is showing more than 4,500 either transferred projects or newly applied for permits. It’s concerning. We need all of the tools in the toolbox as the agencies are deciding on these projects that will decide the fate of our wetlands, public lands and imperiled species like the Florida panther.”
Applications for a Troyer Mine project in Big Cypress has recently been withdrawn from DEP, but similar to the Burnett Oil proposal for new roads and oil pads in the preserve, the applicant has indicated an intent to resubmit in the future, according to Crooks.
The state had argued that the plaintiffs’ injury is speculative and therefore insufficient to establish standing.