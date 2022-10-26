MIAMI — A federal judge has sentenced a 30-year-old Islamorada man to roughly three years in prison for forging signatures on official flight records.
The Federal Aviation Administration investigated Cole Peacock, a student pilot, after he flew an aircraft on his own, with no instructor, from Homestead to Orlando, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami.
The investigation revealed that Peacock had falsified his logbook several times by forging his flight instructor’s signature. Peacock also created counterfeit endorsements that purportedly allowed him to fly solo in Class B airspace when, in fact, he was not qualified or trained to do so. Nor had Peacock received any such endorsement from his flight instructor, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In addition, the investigation revealed that Peacock had stolen a 1981 Learjet 55 valued at about $175,000 by submitting a fraudulent and forged bill of sale to the FAA. The forged bill led the FAA to transfer ownership of the aircraft to Peacock. Peacock placed new registration numbers on the Learjet to conceal the fraud, according to federal prosecutors.
Earlier this year, Peacock pled guilty to two counts of making false statements and entries. The federal charges filed against Peacock followed a string of arrests on local charges in the Keys.
In 2016, Peacock was charged with stealing $120,000 worth of computer equipment following a joint investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
He also was charged with multiple counts of violation of probation at that time related to arrests dating back to 2013, including check fraud, threatening deputies with a syringe and emailing bomb threats to a sheriff’s office substation. Peacock was put on probation for five years in 2013 for grand theft and resisting arrest without violence, according to state records.
Detectives were contacted by the CEO of Tennessee company EnfoPoint Solutions in 2016. He said a man named Cole Peacock, purporting to be the CEO of a company called Data Point Systems, with locations in Miami and the Keys, called him about purchasing computer equipment.
Peacock told him he was starting an internet hub in Monroe County, reports say.
Peacock claimed to have the financing approved for the purchase from his “corporate members,” and said his company had board members, a tech department, an accounts payable department and support staff, reports say.
The two men discussed EnfoPoint Solutions coming to Peacock’s business address in Tavernier to do a demonstration and assist in setting up equipment. Peacock said he would pay with a wire transfer after delivery of the equipment.
The CEO agreed to ship computer equipment to Miami and made arrangements to send a team of employees to Tavernier.
Equipment valued at $120,000 was sent to a Miami address on Dec. 2 of that year. The CEO did not hear from Peacock thereafter.
Detectives contacted the DHS and a federal agent went to Miami where Peacock said he had a business office, reports say. Peacock rented a storage locker there and the agent confirmed a package containing computer equipment was shipped there, reports say.
The grand jury indictment last year over falsifying FAA records didn’t appear to deter Peacock from pursuing another local scheme to defraud. In March, he was accused of intentionally closing a sewer valve at an Islamorada resort, which caused $3,338 in damage, as part of an effort to drum up business for a company where he worked, reports say.