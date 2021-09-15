SOUTH FLORIDA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a workshop last week to brainstorm a set of potential options in managing Lake Okeechobee while addressing toxic algal blooms that can be spawned by discharges of fresh water from the lake into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries.
The Army Corps of Engineers is compiling data and comments to refine its Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM), a playbook that will guide how, when and where water will be discharged for the next decade.
Detecting and mitigating algal blooms, however, can be challenging.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the South Florida Wastewater Management District conducts bi-monthly toxin, nutrient and chlorophyll sampling during the summer bloom season, and monthly sampling at the same set of sites within the lake.
The LOSOM Project Delivery Team questioned if there is a percentage of bloom coverage in satellite imagery of Lake Okeechobee that is significant and how the proximity of a bloom to S-77 and S-308 risks transporting blooms to the estuaries.
Algae blooms are complicated phenomena.
“We’re trying to catch a fleeting thing. How long do the levels remain before it’s defined as an algal bloom?” said Paul Gray from Audubon Florida.
Blue-green algae seasonally carpets Lake Okeechobee during warmer months.
The satellite imagery may be good to use in conjunction with the sampling. An image from July 2018 captured one of the worst blooms since satellite imagery has been used, according to Army Corps water manager Savannah Lacy.
She said NOAA may offer an algal bloom forecasting system in the future.
The next Army Corps Operational Guidance Workshop on Lake Recovery, Environmental Conditions and Ramp up/down will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Public comment will be taken on conceptualization of operational guidance for Lake Okeechobee recovery, how to incorporate environmental conditions in the decision making, and ramp up or ramp down of releases when moving between release guidance.