SOUTH FLORIDA — Swept in the momentum of Everglades restoration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans to optimize the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual, based on Preferred Alternative CC to be improved as “Iteration 3,” and the Integrated Delivery System as the overall foundation on which major restoration projects will be based on for at least the next decade.
A few goals set for optimization in Iteration 3 is to recognize the Seminole Tribe of Florida as a separate and distinct Lake O water supply user; implement dam safety; diminish agal bloom risks to the east, west and north; keep the water level below 17 feet; address the stressful and damaging flows to the Caloosahatchee estuary; and maximize fresh water flows to the south to benefit Everglades National Park.
“We appreciate the immense amount of feedback we’ve received from everyone over the past few years, and value the frank discussions and specific recommendations we’ve received since the preliminary announcement of the Preferred Alternative for the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual on July 19,” said LOSOM Project Manager Tim Gysan. “We are carefully considering all of the input we have heard during the face-to-face and virtual meetings we’ve had throughout South Florida during the past few weeks and thank everyone for their time and commitment in helping us develop the next system operating manual for Lake Okeechobee.
“It’s really important for everyone to understand that we will need the Project Delivery Team and stakeholders to continue to be fully engaged as we work on optimization and performance tradeoffs, and the development of the operational guidance that accompanies the schedule.
“The Lake Okeechobee schedule and written operational guidance together make the operating plan that we will document in the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Water Control Plan. The process of optimization and developing the operational guidance, Iteration 3, will continue through Oct. 14.”
Conservationists applaud the Corps’ decision to base LOSOM on Alternative CC but are requesting the removal of Zone F, or Beneficial Use Zone, which has been described as a security blanket for Big Sugar farms, and the lowering of Zone D to better enhance flows to the parched southern Everglades and Florida Bay.
Better Lake Okeechobee water management is needed to thwart toxic blue-green algal blooms that have fouled the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries and inland on Lake Okeechobee, and which have spurred a record-breaking year for manatee deaths. LOSOM will also address saltwater intrusion in the Biscayne Aquifer that 5 million people in South Florida rely on for drinking water and flood protection for nearby homes and farms as the effects of sea-level rise and rapid population growth are being felt.
The release of the draft EIS for public comment is scheduled for February 2022, the release of a final EIS by July 2022 and a Record of Decision in November 2022, so that the Army Corps will have the plan ready to implement as soon as the lake’s Herbert Hoover Dike rehabilitation project is complete at the end of 2022.
The Integrated Delivery System was announced last week just a day after the ribbon cutting on Kissimmee River Restoration Project.
“We are celebrating nature’s ability to resurrect itself. Today, the Kissimmee River is back and the largest river restoration project in history is a success. Let the Kissimmee exist as a reminder to emerge humbler, more respectful of nature’s grand designs and more careful, more responsive to science,” said Eric Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation.
“Here, along the Kissimmee River basin, we see that restoration works and that it is worth the investment. Let completion of the Kissimmee River restoration be the catalyst to complete the remaining Everglades restoration projects as stewards of one of the most unique landscapes in the world.”
Jennifer Reynolds, who serves as the South Florida Water Management District director for ecosystem restoration and capital projects division, said the momentum recently seen in the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, initiated 21 years ago, calls for celebration with the announcement of the Integrated Delivery System, a document that is regularly updated to guide all conservation efforts.
“What are we constructing and planning is a roadmap for the next 10 years ahead. That’s the big picture purpose for the Integrated Delivery Schedule,” said Col. Andrew Kelly, commander and district engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District. “The IDS is a partnership between state, federal and tribes of how we will speak with one voice. It’s how we are going to implement Everglades restoration all on one piece of paper.
“The purpose of this engagement is to provide partners, stakeholders and the public with an opportunity to learn more about the IDS, the 68 components of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan.”
The IDS outlines the strategy for planning, design and construction for the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Program. It synchs up federal and state program and project priorities to provide a clear path forward, according to the Corps.
The estimate for total South Florida Ecosystem Restoration cost is estimated at $7.4 billion from 2020-30.
The IDS is a snapshot of upcoming design and construction schedules which include Modified Water Deliveries to Everglades National Park, Critical Projects, Kissimmee River Restoration, non-Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, Central and Southern Flood and CERP projects.
CERP has been described as the world’s largest ecosystem restoration effort and covers 16 counties over an 18,000 square-mile area with the purpose of restoring the South Florida ecosystem, including the Everglades.