SOUTH FLORIDA — A concerted bipartisan state and federal effort to store and clean fresh water before moving it downstream into the Everglades and Florida Bay has taken another pivotal step forward.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Project’s partnership agreement after the South Florida Water Management District board unanimously approved the agreement last Thursday with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin construction of the massive water storage facility later this year.
The reservoir, which will be built south of Lake Okeechobee, is a key component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, which will correct decades of drainage and diversion projects that have robbed the Everglades and its estuary, Florida Bay, of historic sheet flows of fresh water.
The $3.4 billion federal-state project includes a reservoir that can hold 240,000 acre-feet of water from Lake Okeechobee, a stormwater treatment wetland to clean the water and a network of canals to direct the water south into the Everglades.
More fresh, clean water entering the Everglades will lessen salinity levels in the historically brackish Florida Bay and ultimately help thwart toxic algal blooms fueled by seagrass die-off caused by excessively salty water especially during drought season.
According to the South Florida Water Management District, construction of the 6,500-acre wetland component of the project began last April, 12 months ahead of schedule, and is expected to be completed by 2023.
Construction of the 10,500-acre, above-ground reservoir will likely begin later this year and is expected to be finished by 2028.
This omnibus project, decades in the making, will reduce the number of discharges of water from Lake Okeechobee when levels become too high that are sent west and east to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries, which can result in widespread algal blooms and fish kills.
The agreement will officially allow the U.S. Army Corps to work in partnership with the state to help restore the Everglades watershed. The reservoir, which will be built next to the treatment area, will store lake water until it’s needed.
Bipartisan state and federal leaders, as well as conservationists, have applauded DeSantis’ efforts in pushing Everglades restoration projects ahead. DeSantis expedited this key project approved by the Florida Legislature on his second day in office with the signing of Executive Order 19-12.
“Today marks a critical milestone for Everglades restoration and achieving our state’s long-term environmental goals,” DeSantis said on the day of the signing. “When I took office, I made expediting the EAA Reservoir Project a top priority. Signing this agreement means we are another step closer to moving more clean water south through the Everglades and reducing harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries.”
Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein noted that the state expedited its portion of the project and urged the federal partners to proceed apace.
“I challenge the Corps to match the state’s momentum and sense of urgency on this critical project that will significantly reduce harmful discharges to the northern estuaries and send more water south for the benefit of the Everglades ecosystem and the people of Florida,” he said.
Moving forward on the construction of the EAA reservoir has been an uphill battle, according to Chauncey Goss, chairman of the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board.
“But we are here today, and we are moving forward with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Goss said. “This is simply a testament to how government can work for the people when strong leaders engage.
Capt. Daniel Andrews, executive director of Captains For Clean Water, also applauded the milestone.
“Clean and usable waterways are the backbone of Florida’s economy, and the EAA Reservoir Project is such a critical part of restoring balance back to our estuaries,” he said. “This agreement will allow progress to continue and things to stay moving in the right direction. Projects like this are massive undertakings, and it’s imperative that they stay on track if we’re going to save our waters.”
Added Jim McDuffie, president and CEO of Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, “Never has a project been so important to Everglades restoration. We thank Governor Ron DeSantis for his leadership and steadfast commitment and SFWMD for sustaining the momentum. Every hurdle, including some that would have delayed the project’s start, has been cleared and much needed action expedited.”
RAISING THE TRAIL
In another effort to send more fresh water south, the Florida Department of Transportation, in coordination with the National Park Service, began construction last week of the remaining 6.7 miles of elevated roadway as part of the Tamiami Trail Next Steps Phase 2 Project.
This project will improve the connectivity and sheetflow between the marshes north and south of the Tamiami Trail and allow for an additional 75 to 80 billion gallons of fresh water a year to flow south into Everglades National Park and Florida Bay.
The Phase 2 project, which is estimated to cost $53 million, is expected to be completed in spring 2024 and is another critical component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Project.
In June 2019, DeSantis secured funding to elevate this portion of U.S. 41.
“The contractor has started installing construction and work zone advance signs, and will be setting up a work zone along Tamiami Trail between Frog City and the S-334 control structure,” said FDOT spokeswoman Heather M. Leslie.
The Tamiami Trail, completed in 1928, is a crucial transportation corridor between Southwest Florida and Miami but has long been recognized as a barrier to the flow of water into Everglades National Park.
The project includes building six new bridges, seven improved culverts and elevating sections of Tamiami Trail roadway from east of the ValuJet 592 Memorial structure to 1.5 miles west of Krome Avenue.
The first phase of the Next Steps Project improved water flow through the Tamiami Trail with the construction of a 1-mile bridge in 2013 and 2.3 miles of bridging in 2019.