SOUTH FLORIDA — The Biden Administration has earmarked $265 million in federal funding to launch the embankment project for the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir, a key component of Everglades restoration.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expected to advertise for the construction contract for the reservoir embankment this summer. The designing and planning for the embankment are expected to be completed by the end of this year.
“Due to the historic size of the project, the Administration has committed to take actions that will expedite construction,” U.S. Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., announced last week. “The Biden Administration answered my call when I urged him in the 2022 Omnibus to provide the Army Corps with funding to advance construction of this critical embankment contract, a linchpin of our restoration efforts.
“Last year, the President provided $350 million in Everglades restoration funding, following it up with $1.1 billion more in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Going forward, this White House proposed $407 million in its FY 2023 budget, the highest amount ever. Securing this vital reservoir funding has taken me years, including several futile requests for help to the previous administration. But President Biden’s commitment to Everglades restoration does not waver. His overall funding and this move to expedite the EAA Reservoir proves that.”
Earlier this year, Florida’s Republican congressional delegation condemned the Biden Administration for failing to earmark any of the $1.1 billion in infrastructure spending on the reservoir, even though none of them voted to support the bipartisan bill. Instead, the money was directed to already planned restoration projects in order to expedite their completion.
Of the $350 million in this year’s budget, $265 million will now be directed toward the reservoir project.
The EAA Reservoir project is a critical component of the state-federal Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan authorized in the federal Water Resources Development Act of 2000 to restore natural flows as much as possible through the greater Everglades ecosystem, which had been altered by decades of development, agriculture and flood-control projects.
The project will construct a 240,000 acre-foot reservoir and 6,500 acre-foot stormwater treatment area designed to store and clean water from Lake Okeechobee in order to reduce the number of releases of the nutrient-rich lake water into estuaries on the east and west coasts. The filtered water will eventually be released from canals south into the huge Everglades Water Conservation Areas and Everglades National Park.
“Let’s go!” said Eric Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation. “We have been waiting for over 22 years for this news out of Washington to construct and expedite the EAA Reservoir. U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz has stepped up to help secure the reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee — the primary project needed to reduce harmful toxic discharges to the coastal estuaries while increasing the flows of clean freshwater south to the Everglades. The project is essential to the restoration of America’s Everglades.”
Kelly Cox, Audubon Florida’s director of Everglades policy, also hailed the commitment of funding.
“We are so encouraged to see continued bipartisan support for the EAA Reservoir project and Everglades restoration. This additional funding under the President’s budget will directly benefit the construction of this reservoir — a project that is poised to provide the most benefits to all areas of the Everglades by cleaning and storing water before ultimately sending it south to Florida Bay,” Cox said.
“We applaud the efforts of the Florida Congressional delegation and the administration to ensure projects like this are fully funded and expedited to realize ecological benefits as soon as possible.”
Next year, about $300 million of the proposed $407 million budget will go toward building the EAA reservoir, if approved by Congress.
This iconic American landscape provides drinking water supply for more than 8 million Floridians, supports the state’s $90 billion tourism economy and is home to dozens of endangered or threatened species.