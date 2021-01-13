Leaders from Monroe County government, Florida Keys municipalities, the school district, utilities and nonprofit organizations shared their legislative priorities for the year to state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, at a Jan. 6 online meeting.
Florida Keys priorities expressed to newly-elected state officials representing the Keys for the 2021 session included appropriations of $20 million for water quality, $5 million for land acquisition, $750,000 for the vessel pump-out program, and support for wind insurance rate protection, vacation rental carve-outs and affordable housing. The Monroe County Commission, at its Jan. 20 meeting, will further discuss additional priorities at the federal and state level, said Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi.
Gastesi said identifying a stable funding source for water quality needs is a priority. The state’s Land Acquisition Trust Fund, supported by documentary stamp tax fees at real estate closings, is such a source, he said.
“Florida real estate is doing well, and this source generates $650 million to $1.2 billion a year,” he said.
Three water quality programs already are funded by this pot of money, and he believes Keys water quality improvement would be “sexier” and thus be approved, potentially ahead of other communities’ needs such as Apopka, he said.
The county also will continue to advocate for the creation of a 50/50 rule for a state and local shared financial responsibility in property-takings cases related to limited development permits.
The county plans to seek a 1-cent sales tax for infrastructure related to sea level rise, as well. County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson said in order for local voters to voice their opinion on the proposed tax via a referendum on a ballot in 2022, the Florida Legislature has to approve the concept first. The additional tax is borne by Keys visitors at a 60% to 65% rate of the total collected, Gastesi said.
Other discussions focused on attacks by the state Legislature on home rule on vacation rental regulations and state leaders possibly seeking elimination of the 10% cap on annual rate increases for Citizens’ wind insurance coverage.
Saying it is a safety and expense issue, funding for derelict vessels and vessel pump-out services is a goal, Tennyson said.
“We work with Florida Fish and Wildlife [Conservation] Commission to reduce the number of derelict vessels and … rely on state appropriations each year," she said.
Several municipality leaders publicly echoed the county’s goals, such as Islamorada village attorney Roget Bryan, who said the municipality has canal and stormwater issues it hopes to address.
Key West City Manager Greg Veliz said at his city's commission meeting the previous evening, commissioners heard from a Florida Department of Transportation employee that the upcoming Whitehead Street project has no allocation for stormwater improvements. Given that Key West regularly experiences flooding in that area from storms,
“We’re going to have a problem,” he said.
He sought funding of the Florida Keys Water Quality Improvements Program via the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual work plans in an amount “at least as much as we’ve gotten in the past.”
Veliz added that home rule issues are “monumental,” especially as it relates to the city’s vacation rentals.
“We’ve become a three-day weekend economy,” he said. He’d like to see the Keys protection related to the rentals remain and said home rule also protects the city’s self-determination rights when it comes to cruise ship activities.
Marathon City Manager George Garrett said the city supports the 1-cent tax referendum and has concerns about home rule challenges.
“The assault on vacation rentals” is of particular concern, he said. “We all represent ourselves well. We manage [our rentals] well.”
Key Colony Beach Commissioner John DeNeale said since his city is still operating out of trailers due to 2017’s Hurricane Irma and seeks support for appropriations.
Theresa Axford, Monroe County School District superintendent, asked that state leaders advocate for mental health needs saying it is underfunded.
“We’re understaffed for guidance counselors and social workers in our schools," she said. "In Key West High School, there are 800 students per the four guidance counselors.”
Axford said the goal is to curtail mental health issues before they become larger safety issues. The need for social workers in every school has also been heightened by the pandemic, she said.
“We’ve identified 1,008 students with food insecurity,” she noted.
School Board member Sue Woltanski thanked Mooney for requesting appointment to state education subcommittees this legislative year.
“We haven’t had that representation for a while,” she said, pointing out funding discrepancies such as the county school bus service, which is funded at 30% by the state, with the district having to pick up the slack. With the pandemic, the district is operating twice as many buses to practice social distancing, which makes the funding situation worse.
Woltanski also agreed that mental illness funding is necessary, and students’ standardized testing in the spring is a concern when “COVID has hit communities in unequal and unprecedented ways.”
Support for Everglades improvements and drinking water well field concerns also were heard.
Mooney, the meeting host, summed up the 90-minute meeting with, “We have our hands full and we hope to do our best for everybody.”