SOUTH FLORIDA — An Islamorada man with a growing rap sheet of fraud and theft charges has pleaded guilty to falsifying FAA records to make illegal flights and to register a stolen Learjet, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General.
Cole Allan Peacock, 30, pleaded guilty in July in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to making false statements to the Federal Aviation Administration. He faces sentencing on Oct. 20 before U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King.
A pre-sentence investigation report is being prepared for the court by the U.S. Probation Office.
Court documents indicate that Peacock, as a student pilot, forged a FAA flight instructor’s signature authorizing Peacock to be the pilot-in-command on multiple flights, including flights with passengers, in August 2019, according to DOT’s Office of Inspector General.
The FAA launched its investigation after receiving information that Peacock, using the alias “Cole Watson,” unlawfully carried a passenger from Miami Homestead General Aviation Airport to Orlando International Airport while only holding a student pilot certificate.
FAA later found that Peacock also submitted fraudulent records to register a stolen Learjet 55.
Court documents indicate that Fort Lauderdale police responded to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Feb. 1, 2021, after a Learjet with Venezuelan tail number YV4443 was reported stolen. Investigators found the missing aircraft at nearby Florida Jet Center, where it now displayed tail number N895RS and was registered to Cole Watson and Watson Aircraft Salvage Corp.
The FAA received paperwork from Peacock, posing as Watson, submitted in support of the registration transfer, according to DOT.
In addition to confirming with the victim owner that the purported bill of sale was forged, agents also determined that the Florida Notary stamp was counterfeit as the name and number did not exist, according to state records. Pictures of the aircraft showed the new tail number had been painted over the original.
According to the DOT’s Office of Inspector General, Peacock, who was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 2021, also made false statements on an application for an FAA student pilot certificate. Although he had previously been convicted on multiple criminal felony offenses, the application did not disclose that criminal record, which includes several arrests in the Florida Keys.
In 2016, Peacock was charged with stealing $120,000 worth of computer equipment following a joint investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
He also was charged with multiple counts of violation of probation at that time related to arrests dating back to 2013, including check fraud, threatening deputies with a syringe and emailing bomb threats to a sheriff’s office substation.
Peacock was put on probation for five years in 2013 for grand theft and resisting arrest without violence, according to state records.
Detectives were contacted by the CEO of Tennessee company EnfoPoint Solutions in 2016. He said a man named Cole Peacock, purporting to be the CEO of a company called Data Point Systems, with locations in Miami and the Keys, called him about purchasing computer equipment.
Peacock told him he was starting an internet hub in Monroe County, reports say.
Peacock claimed to have the financing approved for the purchase from his “corporate members,” and said his company had board members, a tech department, an accounts payable department and support staff, reports say.
The two men discussed EnfoPoint Solutions coming to Peacock’s business address in Tavernier to do a demonstration and assist in setting up equipment. Peacock said he would pay with a wire transfer after delivery of the equipment.
The CEO agreed to ship computer equipment to Miami and made arrangements to send a team of employees to Tavernier. Equipment valued at $120,000 was sent to a Miami address on Dec. 2. The CEO did not hear from Peacock thereafter.
Detectives contacted the DHS and a federal agent went to Miami where Peacock said he had a business office, reports say. Peacock rented a storage locker there and the agent confirmed a package containing computer equipment was shipped there, reports say.
The grand jury indictment last year over falsifying FAA records doesn’t appear to have deterred Peacock from pursuing another local scheme to defraud. In March 2022, he was accused of intentionally closing a sewer valve at an Islamorada resort, which caused $3,338 in damage, as part of an effort to drum up business for a company where he was employed, according to the sheriff’s office.
The property manager at the Islands of Islamorada noticed the resort’s lift station was not working on March 3. He discovered the lift pump was damaged due to a lack of sewage flow from the resort to the village of Islamorada’s main sewer line. He contacted the Islamorada Public Works department, which determined the problem was caused by a closed sewage valve.
While village staff was on scene, the property manager received a phone call from Peacock inquiring about a sewage backup, reports say. Peacock was an employee of a company that services lift stations like the one in question.
The manager thought it was odd to receive a call from someone who already appeared to know about the issue.
Detectives investigated and viewed security camera footage of Peacock on the resort property probing the ground, reports say.
Peacock initially denied any wrongdoing before admitting he closed the valve, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was charged with tampering with or damaging a sewer system, and criminal mischief.