FLORIDA KEYS — State fishery managers on Thursday, Dec. 1, presented some of their objections to and support for various proposals as part of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s proposed changes to its management plan.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board met last Thursday and discussed the Sanctuary’s proposal called the Restoration Blueprint. This is the first time since the Sanctuary was established in 1990 that managers have overhauled regulations.
The FWC, along with several other state and federal agencies, have until February to submit comments about the plan. Last week, the FWC discussed what aspects it supports and which ones it does not.
One proposal the FWC is not supporting is the Sanctuary’s plan to eliminate an exemption that allows for catch-and-release fishing by trolling in the Conch Reef, Alligator Reef, Sombrero Key and Sand Key Sanctuary Preservation Areas. The Sanctuary says these activities are no longer consistent with their management goals and result in user-group conflicts.
“The Restoration Blueprint also states that allowing catch-and-release fishing by trolling in these four SPAs affects human safety, but it is unclear what negative impacts are occurring,” the FWC stated in its report. “The FE FWC Rule 68B-6, F.A.C. designates catch-and-release by trolling as an allowable practice in Sand Key SPA, which is in state waters. Modification to fishing activities in this area would constitute a fisheries management action under FWC authority, and the FWC is not supportive of access limitations without information to support such an action.”
Another proposal the FWC has taken exception to is an action that would eliminate the issuance of permits by the Sanctuary for the harvest of baitfish such as ballyhoo and pilchards within 18 current Sanctuary Preservation Areas. Several of the SPAs are located in state waters. The proposed action does not impact the ability of fishers to fish for bait outside of SPAs. The Sanctuary indicates that baitfish permits have a high rate of attrition with fewer fishers renewing their permits. The rationale for this proposal is to have consistency in regulations at all SPAs and to reduce user conflict between the commercial and recreational fishing and diving communities.
The Sanctuary currently issues two types of baitfish permits: cast net/lampara net and hair hook. Cast net/lampara net permit holders are currently allowed to harvest baitfish in all 18 SPAs.
“It should be noted that FWC also issues a limited-entry lampara net endorsement in state waters. FWC staff recommended that lampara net baitfishers should be allowed to fish within designated SPAs due to the fact that contact with the reef and other user groupers is unlikely,” the FWC stated in its staff report.
However, FWC staff did agree with a proposed ban on fish feeding by charter scuba and snorkel operators and “may consider updating statewide regulations to be consistent with that of the FKNMS,” the staff report stated. FWC staff added that current fish-feeding operators should be granted a non-transferable “grandfather” exemption to prevent undue economic harm.
Feeding stations from land would still be allowed, according to the proposal.
Two representatives with DEMA (Diving Equipment and Marketing Association), the country’s largest scuba trade organization, spoke against the ban during last week’s meeting, arguing there was not enough science to support the ban and it impacts divers’ ability to interact with marine life.
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet in Marathon on Dec. 13-14. Council members will document and provide recommendations to the Sanctuary superintendent for consideration when making decisions for NOAA’s final rule for the Restoration Blueprint. An agenda is posted online at floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac.
Several government agencies still have to comment, and it could take a year before the changes are implemented.