ISLAMORADA — Plantation Key resident Cheryl Meads has been reappointed to the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board.
Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
Meads, who previously served on the Islamorada Village Council, is a scientist who holds a degree in chemistry with education, training and experience in biology, microbiology, water analysis, development and implementation of quality systems, technical investigations, corporate compliance, contract negotiations, and contract management.