Groundbreaking

From left, SFWMD Governing Board member Ben Butler; USACE Lt. Col. Todd Polk; SFWMD Governing Board member ‘Alligator’ Ron Bergeron; SFWMD Executive Director Drew Bartlett; Everglades National Park Superintendent Pedro Ramos; SFWMD Governing Board member Col. Charlette Roman; Eric Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation; and Adam Blalock, DEP Deputy Secretary for Ecosystem Restoration.

 Photo provided

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY — State and federal water managers broke ground last week on a barrier wall designed to help move more water south through the Everglades and into Florida Bay while mitigating potential flooding impacts in communities outside of Everglades National Park.

The South Florida Water Management District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say the Central Everglades Planning Project’s new water seepage barrier wall extends the underground wall that was built to protect homeowners in the 8.5 Square Mile Area from flooding.