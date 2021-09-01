SOUTH FLORIDA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual Project Delivery Team held a public workshop last week on implementing the new management plan over the next decade. The plan is expected to direct more water south into the Everglades.
“We have a great schedule coming and good discussion on how we are going to move forward, especially on the operational guidance standpoint,” said Col. Andrew Kelly, commander and district engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District.
“We talked a lot earlier with regard to algae and recovery mode of the lake. It’s critically important to continue the dialogue and to get the input so you can help us right this thing and get the operational guidance right.”
The workshops are held to gain feedback from federal, state, local agencies and tribal governments about operational guidance of the lake. As part of the system operating manual, the regulation schedule will define timing, duration, magnitude and location of water releases from the lake to meet congressionally authorized project purposes.
As part of Iteration 3 phase, the Army Corps is evaluating appropriate water management responses to algal blooms, strategies for lake recovery and water conservation, how to make up for water releases that don’t meet amounts recommended by the Water Control Plan, and how best to ramp up and down water flows to estuaries.
“We are making sure we are looking at how these incremental changes will benefit us. We are doing the modeling incrementally so that we can see what the benefit is from each one of those,” Kelly said. “We are going to come back to you in the middle of September to be able to show you the sensitivity results on a couple of these pieces.”
He continued, “No. 1, we are going to have a better schedule than what we have now. No. 2, this optimization is going to better than the last battle hooray.”
By mid-October, the Army Corps will submit National Environmental Policy Act documentation on the effects of the alternatives and how the preferred alternative was chosen and a biological review in accordance with the Endangered Species Act.
Additional workshops and opportunity to provide public input are planned.
Army Corps water manager Savannah Lacy said evaluating algal blooms will be addressed at the next workshop.
“What are the indicators that an algal bloom is particularly bad, particularly harmful, particularly of concern such that it would warrant looking at changing our water management actions at the time,” she said. “What are the metrics to identify the red flags? There is so much information out there on algal blooms and water quality. We want to set up guidelines.”
The Army Corps will host a workshop an algal blooms the week of Sept. 6; Lake O recovery, environmental conditions and ramp-up/ramp-down the week of Sept. 20; and forecasting, water conservation and make-up releases the week of Sept. 27.