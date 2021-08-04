WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced the release of a new tool, CyANWeb, that can help federal, state, tribal and local partners identify when a harmful algal bloom may be forming where people swim, fish and boat. The tool uses satellite data to alert users based on specific changes in the color of the water in over 2,000 of the largest lakes and reservoirs across the United States.
Cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae, occur naturally in many water bodies. However, when they multiply, they can form a potentially toxic algal bloom, which can increase drinking water treatment costs for communities and impact lakes and other recreational areas. CyANWeb, developed by the Cyanobacteria Assessment Network with input from users across the country, makes cyanobacteria satellite data more accessible to water quality managers, communities and anyone interested in knowing more about water quality in their area.
“Making this satellite data available across more platforms will improve our ability to respond to harmful algal blooms,” said Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta, acting assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Research and Development and the EPA science advisor. “The release of this update is another step towards ensuring the quality of our nation’s drinking and recreational waters.”
CyANWeb uses historical and current satellite data to develop daily and weekly images that serve as an early warning system for harmful bloom. CyANWeb has features that let users view comparisons of multiple water bodies over time, as well as mark locations for future reference.
Users can access CyANWeb with the help of a desktop computer, tablet, smart phone and most other internet-browsing devices. CyANWeb uses satellite data that was previously only available within the CyAN Android app EPA released in 2019. CyAN Android is available for download in the Google Play store for Android devices.
EPA researchers developed CyANWeb as the latest effort stemming from the CyAN partnership with researchers at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Geological Survey.