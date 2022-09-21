FLORIDA — Florida has three times as many nonnative established lizards as native ones. Among the state’s approximately 50 species of exotic lizards is the brown basilisk, a species now thriving in south and central Florida.

In a new peer-reviewed Extension document, scientists at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences provided updated information for residents, property owners and land managers as part of an effort to engage the public in reporting sightings of the species. This will help scientists record how far and wide the brown basilisk continues to spread, while studying their behaviors, impacts and potential as an invasive species.