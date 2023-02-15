Bonefish & Tarpon Trust will present Flip Pallot with the 2023 Curt Gowdy Memorial Media Award. As host of ‘Walker’s Cay Chronicles’ for 15 seasons, Pallot became a leading ambassador for the sport of saltwater fly-fishing.
DIANE PALLOT/Contributed
ISLAMORADA — Bonefish & Tarpon Trust will induct Flip Pallot, Dr. Lloyd Wruble and the late Capt. Billy Knowles into the Circle of Honor on April 20 during BTT’s 10th Annual Florida Keys Dinner at Cheeca Lodge & Spa.
Pallot, a pioneering saltwater fly-fishing guide, boat designer and television personality, will receive the 2023 Curt Gowdy Memorial Media Award, which is presented annually to those who advance saltwater conservation through writing, entertainment and media outreach. As host of the critically acclaimed “Walker’s Cay Chronicles” for 15 seasons, Pallot became a leading ambassador for the sport of fly-fishing, and in 1998 he co-founded Hell’s Bay Boatworks, helping to redefine technical poling skiffs. A proponent for conserving Florida’s natural resources, Pallot has used his platform to advocate for Everglades restoration and improved water quality throughout the state.
Wruble will receive the 2023 Flats Stewardship Award, which recognizes commitment to the effective management, sustainable use and conservation of the flats fishery. Wruble became enamored with tarpon fishing during his medical residency in Miami in the late 1960s. He soon began fishing out of Flamingo, where he was befriended by legendary Everglades angler Herman Lucerne, who exposed him to the wonders of the backcountry. After Lucerne’s death, Wruble helped establish the Herman Lucerne Memorial Foundation, which serves to build awareness about the Everglades and raise funds for conservation efforts.
Florida Keys fishing guide Knowles will be honored with the posthumous Outstanding Guide/Angler Award. Born in 1940, Knowles grew up in Islamorada, part of a fishing family. He went on to guide for nearly 60 years, discovering a number of celebrated tarpon angling spots and guiding the likes of Ernest Hemingway, Grace Kelly, President Herbert Hoover and Ted Williams. Knowles won the Fall All Tackle Bonefish Tournament five times, the Spring All Tackle Bonefish Tournament two times, the Don Hawley Tarpon Tournament and the Poor Boys Tarpon Tournament 11 times. He died on Jan. 4, 2022.
“The legacy of Flip, Lloyd and Billy is evident in the great progress we’ve made toward conserving the flats fishery,” BTT President and CEO Jim McDuffie said. “Their commitment has not only made an impact in improving water quality, conserving habitats and safeguarding species, it’s also inspired legions of anglers and other stakeholders to join our cause.”
Master of ceremonies for the April induction ceremony will be award-winning author T. Edward Nickens, editor-at-large of Field & Stream and a contributing editor for Garden & Gun.
The BTT Circle of Honor is housed in the Florida Keys History & Discovery Center in Islamorada and features an annually rotating exhibit about those honored as well as educational content about the significance of the flats fishery. Past recipients are recognized in a digital archive maintained as part of the exhibit.