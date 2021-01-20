TALLAHASSEE — Proposed legislation aims to repeal the state’s preemptions of local law restricting the use of foam-based containers, plastic wrappings and disposable plastic bags and to restore home rule for local governments wishing to regulate single-use plastics and Styrofoam.
This is the third year that state Rep. Michael Grieco D-North Bay Village, has filed House Bill 6027, a companion bill to Senate Bill 594 filed by Democrat Sen. Linda Stewart, both of which seek to allow local leaders to decide which restrictions are best for their communities.
“How can we not do something? I am three years into my first term and this is the third time filing this bill,” Grieco said. “Local municipalities should be able to make their own decisions, especially in low-lying, coastal communities. We want to be able to protect our environment. What happens is, these plastic bags get into stormwater drain systems and clog them up.”
Grieco said the proposed bills filed ahead of the Florida Legislature’s March session may gain some traction with the incoming freshman class of legislators.
“As a caucus, we lost our leverage on this particular issue, unless the underclassmen representatives swing in its favor and hopefully they do. I will never relent on this issue,” he said.
Grieco had previously served as a commissioner in Miami Beach, where polystyrene containers were prohibited before the state law was passed prohibiting such local regulations.
Current state law says “no local government, local governmental agency or state government agency may enact any rule, regulation or ordinance regarding use, disposition, sale, prohibition, restriction or tax of such auxiliary containers, wrappings or disposable plastic bags.”
The proposed legislation from Stewart and Grieco simply strikes that language.
Styrofoam, a name brand for polystyrene used mainly in to-go cups, is hailed for its ability to keep coffee warm or iced drinks cold. Its low cost, light weight and durability also makes it popular as to-go boxes, plates, bowls, trays and ice coolers.
Polystyrene is a petroleum by-product that is neither readily recyclable nor biodegradable. Products made from expanded polystyrene easily fragment into smaller pieces and are commonly ingested by marine life and other wildlife.
The Surfrider Florida Keys Foundation is urging action from residents.
“We have our ‘Rise Above Plastics’ challenge going on and we’re gearing up to coalesce in Tallahassee when the next legislation session begins,” said Florida Keys chapter Chair Shawn Martin.
“Hopefully we’ll get to sit down with our elected officials to discuss and gain support to repeal these preemptions. We are going to urge Monroe County residents to urge these newly elected officials as well.”
He added, “When it comes to plastics, it’s a statewide bipartisan issue. If we’re able to get this through, that will give us some foothold against other preemption rules.”
Newly elected state Rep. Jim Mooney R-Islamorada, would not say yet if he would support home rule on plastic and foam products.
“I have not seen House Bill 6207 on our site,” he said. “I would need to read the bill before commenting on it.”
State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, said she “certainly supports home ruling on environmental issues” but did not specify if she would support the bill.
The state’s preemption law does not apply to local ordinances banning such materials that were enacted before Jan. 1, 2016, nor does it limit the authority of local governments to restrict the use of polystyrene by individuals on public property, temporary vendors on public property or entities engaged in a contractual relationship with the local government for the provision of goods or services.