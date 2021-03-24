KEY LARGO — Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed former Florida Keys state Rep. Holly Raschein to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
Raschein, a Key Largo resident, is director of government relations for AshBritt Environmental. Previously, she spent time with Mariners Hospital and First State Bank of the Florida Keys. She has volunteered with Leadership Monroe County, Young Philanthropists of Baptist Health, Rotary Club of Key Largo and the Upper Keys Business and Professional Women.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University and a master’s of public administration degree from Florida International University.
Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.