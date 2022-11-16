MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition and Florida Department of Health in Monroe County are working together to make families aware of the recent increase in RSV infections, according to Jennifer Lefelar, local DOH public information officer.

Respiratory syncytial virus is a very contagious virus that is the leading cause of hospitalization in babies under age 1. Hospitals across the country have reported a surge in RSV cases over the last three to four weeks.