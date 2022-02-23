TALLAHASSEE — A last-minute amendment to a controversial spending bill that could impact the distribution of water from Lake Okeechobee was enough to appease a bipartisan group of 37 state senators last Thursday, including Florida Keys Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, and give them comfort to go along with their budget legislation.
For the past several years, fishermen and farmers have been battling over water flow out of Lake Okeechobee and through the Everglades. On Thursday, the state’s agriculture interests notched a partial victory with the Senate’s 37-2 vote, as the legislation, which amends state law to conform with spending priorities, ensures water for farmers who have been pushing for higher water levels to be maintained in the lake. The bill was sponsored by citrus farmer and Sen. Ben Albritton, R-DeSoto, and supported by egg farmer and Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Gulf Coast, who is running for Florida secretary of agriculture.
A large contingent of fishermen and members of Captains for Clean Water sat in the gallery of the Senate on Thursday to express their opposition to the bill as originally drafted. Many of the captains personally expressed their concerns prior to the meeting, but the senators seemed appeased by the changes to the bill. The opposition stemmed primarily from concerns the bill would reset water management priorities, giving more leverage to agricultural interests, through the withholding of state funding from certain projects, including the EAA water storage reservoir being build south of the lake.
The amendment, which added language protecting funding for reservoir and other Everglades restoration projects, was also enough to appease the Everglades Foundation, which had been opposed to the original draft of Senate Bill 2508. The foundation issued a statement in support of the amended bill on Thursday evening.
“The amendment to Senate Bill 2508 removes language to which the Everglades Foundation and countless Floridians voiced strong opposition,” Everglades Foundation’s CEO Eric Eikenberg said. “The construction of the EAA Reservoir, south of Lake Okeechobee, remains a priority of the state of Florida. The balanced Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual remains balanced and on track to provide water benefits to all users, including substantial water flowing south to the Everglades and Florida Bay.
“A few issues remain, but having heard the assurances from senators on the Senate floor today, we believe those issues will be addressed and resolved during the budget conference process. We also want to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for his unwavering support for the Everglades and being a strong champion on these issues.”
The Senate debated the bill for more than an hour and several senators, including Rodriguez, questioned the bill’s impact on Everglades restoration and the board of the South Florida Water Management District. The original draft would have required the district to advocate to not reduce water quantities to “existing legal users,” or adversely impact them, when working with the Army Corps of Engineers, which controls lake levels.
That language was replaced with “the Legislature finds that the Lake Okeechobee Regulation Schedule and any operating manual must balance the different interests across the system, including, but not limited to, safeguarding the water supply to society and the environment, reducing high-volume discharges to coastal estuaries, and providing for flood control.”
Rodriguez asked several questions, including whether the bill would “handcuff state water managers?” Albritton responded, “Only if they don’t follow their own plans and programs. I don’t believe so.”
Albritton spent more than an hour answering his fellow senators’ questions and trying to alleviate their fears of the bill and whether it would stymie Everglades restoration projects.
In the end, Rodriguez thanked Albritton for “working with us.”
State Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, was the only senator who openly said there were too many unanswered questions and concerns, and he could not support the bills. Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, was the second “no” vote on the bill.
After a Senate committee passed the original draft of the bill last week, Gov. DeSantis voiced his opposition and threatened a veto, saying the bill was being rammed through. Since Thursday’s vote, DeSantis had not publicly commented on the bill.
As of Friday, the state House of Representatives had yet to adopt similar language in its budget bill. However, each chamber is expected to appoint a budget conference committee to reconcile differences in their respective spending plans.
Florida Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, said, “That bill changed greatly yesterday according to the Everglades group” and he understands “it will change again.”
“No House side as of today, it is an appropriations bill,” Mooney said Friday. “I will wait to see what goes on with it. We are only halfway through session. But if it diverts water away from south flow sheet, no, I would not support it.”