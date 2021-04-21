MONROE COUNTY — A bill in the Florida Senate that is seeking to ban ballot drop boxes and make it more difficult to request a mail-in ballot is receiving some amendments in the Senate Rules Committee that ease some of the measures.
An amendment submitted by the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, would now allow for ballot drop boxes to be used only during early voting and only during certain designated hours.
It also says that the drop boxes must be emptied at the end of each early voting day. County elections supervisors who fail to empty a drop box each day are subject to a $25,000 fine.
Monroe County Supervisor of Elections R. Joyce Griffin opposed the bill when it was introduced into the Florida Legislature last month, saying the drop boxes were “a blessing” for voters and that the 2020 election was one of the best she has presided over.
Another aspect of the bill that Griffin was concerned about was that it would require voters to request a new mail-in ballot for every general election. Under the current rules, voters can request a ballot for the next two general elections, and Griffin said she has thousands of requests on file for the 2022 Florida gubernatorial election. Baxley has submitted an amendment that requests already made for the 2022 election would remain valid, but the rule of requesting a ballot for every election would take effect after that.
The amendments would also expand the no solicitation zone around voting locations and drop boxes to 150 feet, up from 100 feet.
They would also create a measure that signatures on ballots must be verified using the voter’s signature on file from the last four years, or the most recent one available if there is none available from that timeframe.