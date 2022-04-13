KEY LARGO — The sewer board will pay the Florida Department of Transportation just over $90,000 to adjust, move and perform other necessary work involving Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District infrastructure as the state agency’s storm drainage and paving project progresses between mile markers 97 and 100.
District engineers anticipate that the project could also change grade elevations in some locations, which would require vacuum pits, division valves and other sewer equipment to be raised or lowered accordingly.
“This is a DOT generated contract and you don’t negotiate with DOT,” said Nick Mulick, sewer district attorney. “When we pay that, we pay that in a lump sum and then we are done.”
The $90,221.64 is due next month.
“They have agreed to it. We feel comfortable with the amount. They will be responsible for any follow up that needs to be done,” district General Manager Peter Rosasco added.
The five-member board unanimously approved the contract.
“It’s their highway,” Commissioner Andy Tobin noted.
In other news, to finalize the purchase of a trailer to be used as a mobile emergency vacuum station in the event of a major failure of a control panel, loss of power or a related mishap, the board approved seeking a request for proposals for pipe and electrical modifications at six out of the seven vacuum stations.
The retrofitted piping and wiring would allow the emergency vacuum trailer to connect to the existing vacuum pump stations according to technical specifications.
The general scope of work is to tap into existing vacuum piping inside the stations and extend a pipe to an exterior point where valves and lock caps would be installed. The sewage force main would also be tapped and an exterior connection point would be provided.
Staff estimated the cost at approximately $300,000. The motion passed with a 4-1 vote with Tobin dissenting.
The board unanimously approved increasing cybersecurity and business continuity services by $2,340 a month for a total of $4,340 a month, or $52,080 a year.
The additional services include educating employees on common phishing threats, malware and ransomware, an intrusion detection system, and a business continuity upgrade to include a disaster recovery appliance for cloud storage and the ability to run and replicate, if need be, servers in the cloud.
The sewer district board also unanimously approved adding a cyber liability insurance policy for $5,150 a year.
After documenting multiple alleged violations against a Calder Road home for tampering with sewer district infrastructure, the board unanimously approved Mulick to initiate legal proceedings for injunctive relief.
“We have a customer who has been engaged with chronic tampering with our system,” Mulick said. “Specifically, they have connected a RV, and when I say connected, they actually are dumping their effluent into an opening in our system that they created. We cited them and they’ve taken no action. This is at least the third incident. They remain connected to our system. We have the authority to charge them a sum of $300 for every occurrence beyond the first.
“I’m asking you to authorize me to file a suit against the owner for injunctive relief. I’m not suggesting that I will file a suit. It’s not difficult to comply.”