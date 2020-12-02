FLORIDA — The recreational harvest season for snook closed Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters, including Monroe County and Everglades National Park, and will remain closed through Feb. 28, reopening to harvest March 1.
Anglers may continue to catch and release snook during the closed season.
Regular-season closures are designed to help conserve the species during vulnerable times such as cold weather. Atlantic state and federal waters, including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River, will be closed from Dec. 15 to Jan. 31, and will re-open to harvest Feb. 1.
For information, visit myfwc.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snook.”