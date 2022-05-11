SOUTH DADE — The state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has asked a conglomerate of corporations proposing to build a 794-acre industrial and commercial megaplex near Homestead Air Reserve Base to withdraw its application to move the Miami-Dade Urban Development Boundary. Failing that, the agency has asked Miami-Dade County to deny the group’s petition.
Aligned Real Estate Holdings has proposed moving the UDB in order to turn farmland into a South Dade Logistics and Technology District. The area is proposed as a restoration area included as part of the Central Everglades Planning Project.
Initially, the project was pitched to be built in three phases but has since increased to about six.
The original first phase proposed 2,980,000 square feet of warehousing mixed with 20,000 square feet of retail. The second phase proposes 2,900,000 square feet of warehousing, a 3,000-square-foot bank, a 32,000-square-foot restaurant, a 6,600-square-foot convenience store, a 38,400-square-foot retail shop and a 150-room hotel. The third phase includes another bank, restaurant, convenience store and hotel but increases warehousing to 9,305,000 square feet and retail to 78,400 square feet.
The state contests the applicant’s claim that the land is mostly marl and not viable agricultural land.
“It is difficult to square the applicants’ position that the District is ‘poorly suited for crop cultivation and the production of nursery plants’ when there has been nearly a century of agricultural production in the District,” the state’s April 26 letter says.
The state said the applicants’ conclusions about reniform nematodes, or a parasitic plant worm, in the land are also incorrect.
“Reniform nematodes are present throughout Florida and are routinely, and successfully, treated with pesticides. Import controls against reniform nematodes do not restrict the shipment of harvested commodities as nematodes are only present in the soil, and only a small segment of nursery stock from south Florida goes to California, New Mexico and Arizona (as these states compete during the same growing cycles).”
The state also contends that the proposed development will negatively impact the region’s agriculture.
“Converting nearly 800 acres of viable agricultural land to industrial and commercial uses is so inherently adverse to current and future agriculture that it is difficult to identify any measures that the applicants or the County can take to eliminate, reduce or mitigate the adverse impact to this important state resource. For these reasons, the Department specifically requests that your clients withdraw their Application or that the County deny the petition,” the state’s letter says.
In rebuttal to the letter, the applicants wrote that they “cannot agree with the given facts” and that the department is disregarding the adverse impacts of seasonal water drawdowns and sea level rise.
“Given that the Seasonal Drawdowns adversely impact Biscayne Bay, and are unlikely to continue given sea level rise, agricultural activities in the District will be severely impacted,” wrote Pedro Gassant, attorney for the applicants.
He wrote that bananas, sugarcane and rice cannot grow on the land in question and that it is not viable for aquaculture or livestock either.
“As you can imagine, there are other items in your letter that we take issue with, such as your assertions regarding fertilizers eliminating nematodes and the assertion that the Department’s statements concerning water management is within its legally permitted scope. Suffice it to say, as with the other items addressed above, we disagree,” he wrote in closing.
The group’s application will go before the Miami-Dade County Commission for a second and final reading after review and comments are back from the state Department of Economic Opportunity.
Approval of the application will require a minimum of nine votes by the 13-member commission.