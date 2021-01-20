TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved species conservation measures and permitting guidelines for the southeastern American kestrel and the Florida tree snail, two of the more than 50 species in Florida’s Imperiled Species Management Plan.
Species guidelines inform landowners, consultants, conservation partners and other parties on how to conserve these species. Both guidelines include recommended conservation measures and survey methods.
The guidelines for the southeastern American kestrel, first listed by Florida as threatened in 1975, also offer options for avoidance, minimization and mitigation of take.
FWC staff conducted stakeholder outreach from April to September 2020, engaging with a variety of groups including local governments, utility companies, conservation organizations, consultants and other agencies. Public comments were also solicited during this time.
For more information, go to myfwc.com/imperiled.