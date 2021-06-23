MIAMI-DADE COUNTY — The Florida Cabinet has voted to allow an extension of the Dolphin East-West Expressway along the Everglades outside of the county’s urban development boundary and over the Bird Drive Basin, a body of wetlands intended to help restoration efforts in the southern Everglades and Florida Bay, a move that environmentalists strongly oppose.
The Cabinet consists of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and the lone Democrat, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried. Fried was the lone vote against the measure.
The vote overturned a judge’s ruling that had been blocking the project that would extend State Road 836 by 14 miles. But for construction to begin, Miami-Dade County still has to receive environmental approval from other state agencies.
DeSantis’ vote was in contrast to his past campaign promises to protect and restore the Everglades, which has been the victim of urban sprawl and drainage for agriculture as South Florida’s population continues to explode. According to the World Wildlife Fund, only about 2% of the original Everglades ecosystem is truly intact and fully functional, but about 30% could be restored to functionality with proper protections.
Environmentalists in both Miami-Dade and Monroe counties oppose the decision and say it will cause environmental problems.
“It’s going to have serious implications. It’s a really, really bad decision,” said Michael Chenoweth, president of the Florida Keys chapter of the Izaak Walton League.
Protecting that 13-square-mile area near Krome Avenue and the Tamiami Trail, which is not part of Everglades National Park but is part of the extended ecosystem, is vital to restoration efforts and the health of the southern Everglades and Florida Bay, Chenoweth said.
He said problems already exist with the Florida Bay ecosystem because of the way the water is managed by state and federal agencies.
“For years the water has been getting diverted and hasn’t been able to flow south so the bay has not been getting enough freshwater inflow to get the right brackish content,” Chenoweth said.
Chenoweth has been a longtime advocate for sending more freshwater south to the eastern side of the Florida Bay.
The Bird Drive Basin was at one time a piece of Shark River Slough, the main channel of Everglades water flow, according to the Miami Herald.
Chenoweth said that dating back to the 1940s, more and more water has been getting diverted east and west, leaving the national park and Florida Bay without a sufficient supply of fresh water.
“Anything that will increase the amount of development in the western part of (Miami-Dade) county is essentially bad for the Keys, bad for Florida Bay and the Everglades,” Chenoweth said. His suggestion is that Miami-Dade County should develop it’s eastern portion, where the ecosystem is already built over and infrastructure is more developed.
Proponents of the new piece of road tout it as a solution to heavier and heavier traffic that is becoming an issue in western Miami-Dade.
Republican U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez, who represents the southernmost Florida district, which includes the Florida Keys, and is a former mayor of Miami-Dade, is in support of the road’s construction. Gimenez made a push for the road in his final term as mayor, sending a letter to DeSantis’ chief of staff in November saying the road would “reduce driver commutes by two to five hours per week and also provide an alternative hurricane evacuation route,” according to the Miami Herald.
Chenoweth doesn’t buy the theory that a road extension will ease the traffic problem in the area, and said the urban development boundary in the county is there for a reason. He said in an area like South Florida, everything is interconnected both environmentally and economically, and a project like this will have residual effects for surrounding areas.
“It’s not like this is a road by itself up on the moon or something. It’s a road that’s interconnected with everything else,” he said.
Emma Haydocy, president of Florida Bay Forever conservation group, also voiced opposition to the road.
She said the Bird Drive Basin is part of a project that’s goal is to help restore Biscayne Bay and the waters of Card Sound, and those areas would be the most directly impacted by the project.
She added that for a road like this “there’s a lot of unknowns ‘’ as to its impact.
“Anytime we can preserve the last remaining wetlands, that’s important to the little bit of the wild Everglades we have left,” she said.
For Haydocy, there is a more pressing matter on her mind. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to adopt a new operations manual soon for Lake Okeechobee water releases. Haydocy wants the new plan to send the maximum levels of water south and said we are at a “critical juncture” to be able to protect the health of southern estuaries.
“We have a great opportunity. There’s a lot of support for a more equitable lake schedule that sends more water south,” she said.
The new plan is expected to come out in the next month. Haydocy said moving more water south will protect the health of estuaries and the Florida Bay.