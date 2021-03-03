TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved new rules to ban the importation, breeding, sale and possession of 16 high-risk invasive reptiles.
The approved rule changes specifically address Burmese pythons, Argentine black and white tegus, green iguanas and 13 other nonnative snakes and lizards that pose a threat to Florida’s ecology, economy, and human health and safety, according to FWC spokeswoman Carli Segelson.
The new rules move the 16 reptiles to Florida’s prohibited list and include reporting requirements for permittees, security measures to limit escape of these species and additional language to clarify limited exceptions for some entities currently in possession of green iguanas and tegus for commercial use or as pets.
The rule will allow for current tegu and green iguana pet owners to keep their pets with a no-cost permit, Segelson said.
Once rules take effect, pet owners and others in possession of these species will have 90 days to come into compliance except on caging requirements, where they will have 180 days to bring outdoor enclosures into compliance with the new caging rules. The breeding of tegus and iguanas for commercial sale can continue until June 30, 2024, at which time it will be prohibited.
Commissioners also approved a staff recommendation to create a Technical Assistance Group, which will include representatives from the pet industry, environmental groups and other affected parties, to help develop a comprehensive regulatory approach to managing nonnative species in Florida.
“These animals are creating enormous issues for our state,” FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said. “I have always been proud that Florida is looked at as a leader. Let’s take a bold stance. We have to put our foot down. The time has come, and we hope other states will follow.”
Added FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood, “I’m very sensitive to the people in the pet trade and enthusiasts. But this action is a result of the invasive species that continue to get into the wild. We have so many of these species now: pythons, tegus, iguanas. These animals are doing lots of damage and we are incumbent to do something.”
Addressing invasive species is important for the preservation of our native species and the health and safety of our residents and visitors, said Eric Sutton, executive director of the FWC.
“Staff does not come to these recommendations lightly, but we know this action is necessary,” he said.
More than 500 nonnative species have been reported in Florida. Eighty percent of these have been introduced via the live animal trade with at least 139 established in Florida, meaning they are reproducing in the wild. Most nonnative fish and wildlife find their way into Florida’s habitats through escape or release from the live animal trade, FWC officials say.
For more information, including details on the no-cost permits, visit myfwc.com/nonnatives.