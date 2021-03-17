TALLAHASSEE — The state has expanded the criteria for vaccine eligibility to include persons deemed medically vulnerable by a physician and has provided a form to be signed by the individual and their physician.
To download the form, visit http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/covid-physician-form/EO-21-47-Form.pdf.
According to the executive order, vaccines for persons deemed medically vulnerable may only be administered by a physician, advanced practice registered nurse or licensed pharmacist. Keys hospitals, including Lower Keys Medical Center, Fishermen’s Community and Mariners hospitals, are not able to provide vaccination for medically vulnerable individuals at this time, according to the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
Vaccines for these individuals are only administered at federally supported vaccination sites or federal retail pharmacies and are not available through registration at myvaccine.fl.gov or the local hospitals. Visit floridadisaster.org/vaccine and scroll to the drop down for “Federally Supported Vaccination Sites” and “Federal Retail Pharmacies.”
The federal retail pharmacies in Monroe County are Publix and Winn-Dixie. The closest federally supported vaccination site to Monroe County is Miami-Dade Community College.
For more information about vaccines in Monroe County, visit monroe.flhealth.gov/vax.