EVERGLADES — Everglades proponents are urging the president to identify Everglades restoration as a priority for funding as part of his proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan unveiled last week.
President Biden’s Build Back Better plan calls for a $111 billion investment in water infrastructure and urges Congress to protect and restore “major land and water resources like Florida’s Everglades and the Great Lakes.”
Florida Congressional leaders recently requested that Biden budget $725 million under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction account for the Everglades projects outlined in the 2020 Integrated Delivery Schedule of the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Program. All 27 state delegates signed the March 29 letter except Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.
Congressman Brian Mast, R-Palm City, issued a letter last week calling on the federal government to increase its $1.7 billion funding to match the $4.5 billion already invested by the state of Florida.
The South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Program, of which the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan is the largest component, is slated to be a 50/50 cost share between the state and the federal government as outlined in the Water Resources Development Act of 2000.
“With the current funding timeline of IDS [Integrated Delivery Schedule] projects, however, the water quality issues plaguing South Florida — such as toxic algal blooms that routinely test above the Environmental Protection Agency’s standard of what is safe for human contact — will continue unabated for years,” Mast wrote. “This public health and environmental crisis can be addressed in a more timely and cost-efficient way by fully funding the IDS now, instead of having to rely on the yearly appropriations process.”
Everglades Foundation senior ecologist Steve Davis said the federal government has an opportunity to finish the job by funding the remaining scheduled restoration projects.
“If they pledge $725 million over the next four years, they’d catch up to what the state has already spent on restoring the Everglades,” he said.
The Florida Senate last week introduced legislation earmarking $786 million for Everglades restoration and water projects in the next year, which, if approved by the full Legislature, would be $161 million more than Gov. Ron DeSantis requested be allocated as part of his four-year plan that calls for $625 million in annual spending until 2023.
“Everglades restoration is a great investment for our environment and economy and represents a critical water infrastructure need for our nation,” Erik Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation, said in a public statement. “Every $1 we invest in Everglades restoration yields a return of $4 to our economy, but even this does not fully account for the long-term advantages. A healthy Everglades supplies the clean drinking water for 9 million Floridians and will make our coastlines more resilient to sea-level rise, hurricanes and storm damage, all while removing massive amounts of carbon from the atmosphere and creating at least 65,000 jobs.”
Eikenberg thanked Biden for including Everglades restoration in his infrastructure plan summary.
“Nothing is more critical to Florida, nor more overdue,” he said.
The greater Everglades system is projected to have a banner wading bird nest season akin to 2018, according to Davis. Nesting numbers traditionally have served as a barometer of ecosystem health.
“What we are seeing is the high rainfall last fall has carried over to the dry season to what water levels were pre-drainage. We’re seeing how the natural ecosystem worked historically and what our models have predicted,” Davis said. “This gives us confidence that we are doing the right thing in terms of restoration.”
But for Florida Bay, which is the southern terminus of the Everglades, wading bird nesting season isn’t looking as good.
“It’s not been a good year. We are still waiting to see how the rest of the Everglades has done so far, but as far as Florida Bay goes, it’s getting to be the same old story,” said Jerry Lorenz, state research director with the Audubon Society. “With sea-level rise, which isn’t speculative any longer, and with the bay averaging 6 inches higher than it was in 2000, it’s just too deep for the birds to get the prey fish they need. The parents have a hard time keeping up with the energetic demands of their chicks and the nests fail.”
A roseate spoonbill’s beak averages 7 inches, which makes finding fish in a deeper bay nearly impossible, according to Lorenz.
Lorenz will submit the final wading bird nest tally for the bay to the South Florida Water Management District to compile in its annual wading bird nest report by July, he said.
“It’s weird because what’s happening in the Everglades looks great and the bay is looking really good in terms of salinity and clarity, but birds aren’t able to nest. They’re not foraging in the same places. They’ve abandoned where they’ve historically foraged since 1935 — since we started doing this. It’s just too deep. Water management looks really good now, but now it’s conflicting with sea-level rise.”