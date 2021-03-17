TALLAHASSEE — The Office of Insurance Regulation will conduct a virtual rate hearing for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation and take public comment on the company’s proposed windstorm insurance rate filings, which includes the first increase in three years for the Florida Keys.
The hearing information is available online at floir.com/siteDocuments/VirtualRateHearing InstructionsCPIC.pdf.
Public comment will be taken through Friday, March 26, and can submitted at the rate hearing or emailed to ratehearings@floir.com with the subject line “Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.”