SOUTH FLORIDA — Even after much opposition from conservationists and Native American tribes, the state Department of Environmental Protection has requested additional information from Burnett Oil, a Texas oil company, which submitted permits a year ago to develop oil seven drilling pads and access roads in Big Cypress National Preserve, which is part of the Everglades ecosystem.
The request for more information pertains to mitigation from seismic activity the company performed nearly four years ago to determine potential drilling sites.
The proposed oil drilling project, which includes two sites, falls within the primary habitat of the federally endangered Florida panther.
The DEP is seeking a topographic map of the mitigation area and adjacent hydrologic areas, vegetation and historic native plants that existed within the mitigation sites and information on the planting of 24.5 acres of dwarf cypress trees, how to determine their success and the cost estimate for each tree including labor.
Burnett Oil’s request has moved forward with the state after bipartisan members of Congress, Indigenous Tribes and environmentalists expressed strong opposition to the drilling in the federally-protected preserve. Due to the lack of mitigation details, the state did, however, “strongly recommended” that Burnett withdraw its application until it is further along in the design process.
“The ongoing changes in project design and mitigation proposals presents a significant challenge to the Department’s ability to review and assess the permitting criteria. If reasonable assurances that the permitting criteria have been adequately addressed to support the issuance of a permit are not provided in the next response, your application may be denied,” the DEP’s Request for Additional Information says.
Public comment ended on the National Park Service plan for Burnett’s remediation and mitigation last month.
“There are more than 360 wildlife species, including the endangered Florida panther, dependent on the 729,000-acre land. Nearly four years ago, I observed Burnett Oil Company roll into the land with their 12-foot-wide, 33-ton trucks. It sounded like a jet. I felt the rumbling of their trucks hoping to find oil resources. For over 110 miles, Burnett deeply rutted the earth and rumbled over cypress trees,” said Amber Crooks, environmental policy manager at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.
“Burnett Oil has left its ugly mark on Big Cypress. They were not supposed to cut cypress, they were not supposed to operate in inundated (sodden) soil. Elevations have not been fixed from rutted earth. There are areas that have pooled water and vegetation has been damaged. The land has languished in the last few years.”
Seismic work — 111 miles in Burnett’s exploration — is something the Conservancy of Southwest Florida has opposed since about 2014.
The company would still need to obtain a slew of permits to proceed with the project at the two proposed sites, which would house four and three oil pads and roads, respectively. These would include Environmental Resource Program permits, National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits in accordance with the Clean Water Act and consumptive water usage permits from the South Florida Water Management District and more.
Big Cypress is on top of three separate, complex freshwater aquifers, starting at the surface with the Biscayne Aquifer, and serves as a recharge area for the aquifers.
Betty Osceola, on behalf of the Miccosukee Tribe, said the drilling proposal compromises not only her tribe, whose reservation lands fall inside Big Cypress, but the entire region’s drinking water.
Public comment associated with the drilling plan will be taken in the coming months.
For more information on the NPS mitigation plan, visit parkplanning.nps.gov/ModWSOF or savebigcypress.org.