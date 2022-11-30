Bats

Florida is home to 13 native bat species, all of which are both ecologically and economically beneficial, according to state wildlife officials.

 FWC/Contributed

FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises the public that fall is an ideal time to exclude bats from homes or other structures.

Exclusion is not permitted during bat maternity season, which officially concluded Aug. 15. Waiting until fall protects Florida’s beneficial bat populations by keeping them undisturbed while they give birth and raise their young, called pups, according to state wildlife officials.