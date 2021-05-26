SOUTH FLORIDA — Florida Keys fishing guide Capt. Rick Ruoff and South Florida business leaders Evan Carruthers and Ambrose Monell have joined the board of directors of Bonefish & Tarpon Trust.
“We are honored to welcome Evan, Ambrose, and Rick to the board of directors,” said Jim McDuffie, BTT president and CEO. “We will benefit greatly from their leadership and expertise as we pursue our mission to conserve the flats fishery.”
Ruoff has been a fishing guide for 50 years. After graduating from the University of Miami with a degree in marine biology, he began guiding in 1970 and was elected commodore of the Islamorada Fishing Guides Association, forerunner of the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association, in 1976. He is credited with strengthening the organization and deepening its involvement in conservation issues, including Everglades restoration.
Carruthers is chief investment officer and managing partner at Castlelake LP, which he co-founded. He is a member of the national development committee for Pheasants Forever. An avid fly angler, Carruthers regularly participates in Keys fishing tournaments.
Monell is president of the Ambrose Monell Foundation and the G. Unger Vetlesen Foundation. He serves on the boards of the Peregrine Fund, Wildlife Conservation Society and the Monell Chemical Senses Center. He is a former trustee of Atlantic Salmon Federation and the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.
The full list of BTT’s board of directors is available at bonefishtarpontrust.org/board-of-directors.