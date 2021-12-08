SOUTH FLORIDA — Noah Valenstein, former Florida Department of Environmental Protection secretary, has been elected to the board of directors of Bonefish and Tarpon Trust.
“It is an honor to serve alongside such a dedicated board and focus on protecting Florida’s fishing legacy,” Valenstein said. “The restoration of Florida’s water resources requires a science-based and collaborative approach, and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust has shown its commitment to both.”
Valenstein, who was first appointed to the DEP post in 2017 by Gov. Rick Scott and subsequently re-appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, also served as the state’s chief resilience officer. During his tenure, Valenstein championed water quality improvements, Everglades and springs restoration, coastal resiliency and conservation of Florida’s iconic lands.
A founding partner in the consulting firm Brightwater Strategies Group PLLC, Valenstein was appointed by DeSantis last month to the newly formed Biscayne Bay Commission. He also serves currently as a presidential fellow for The Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University and held past leadership positions on the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force, the U.S. Everglades Task Force and the Environmental Council of the States.
“Noah has had a profound impact on the conservation of Florida’s natural resources,” said BTT President and CEO Jim McDuffie. “The leadership, knowledge and commitment he brings to the BTT board of directors will ensure that we make the most of our opportunities to improve water quality, conserve coastal habitats and strengthen fisheries management.”