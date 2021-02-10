HOMESTEAD — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission inspection into an incident that occurred a year and a half ago at Florida Power & Light’s Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant has yielded two apparent violations.
The NRC report issued last week pinpoints an incident stemming from July 10, 2019, when two FPL employed technicians were assigned to work on a nuclear generating Unit 4C charging pump oil pressure switch but instead worked on its twin Westinghouse AP1000 Unit 3C charging pump oil pressure switch, which ultimately caused the Unit 3C charging pump to trip.
The purpose of the investigation was to determine whether these two long-term instrumentation and control technicians at Turkey Point deliberately provided incomplete or inaccurate information in maintenance records and whether they, the supervisor and the department head deliberately failed to immediately notify the main control room of a mispositioned plant component as required by plant procedures.
Both apparent violations are being considered for escalated enforcement, according to the NRC.
The instrument and control technicians manipulated an isolation valve for pressure switch PS-3-201C and loosened the test cap causing oil to flow out on the 3C charging pump. It should have been the 4C charging pump.
When the 3C pump tripped on low oil pressure at 10:09 a.m., the technicians reviewed their work order and finally recognized they were working on Unit 3 and not Unit 4.
Rather than immediately call the Unit 3 main control room, as required by plant procedure, the technicians restored the oil low pressure switch to its normal alignment, exited the room and informed the supervisor and department head of the human performance error via a phone call, the NRC found.
The NRC concluded the actions of the supervisor and the department head who decided to keep the incident “in-house” deliberately caused FPL to be in violation of federal regulations. FPL is also in violation for failure to maintain accurate records of maintenance performed on safety-related equipment.
FPL spokesman Peter Robbins said the Turkey Point workers were dismissed and the utility does not compromise when it comes to safety.
“As soon as we became aware of this situation, we conducted a thorough investigation and the individuals involved in this issue no longer work for Florida Power & Light,” he said. “While we are disappointed that this incident occurred, it is important to remember that our detailed review found that at no time was the safety of the plant or the public compromised. Our sites have a strong commitment to safety and we are committed to working safely and protecting the public.”
The NRC affords FPL an opportunity to respond, request a pre-decisional enforcement conference, which is subject to the Sunshine Law, or request an alternative dispute resolution before the agency makes its enforcement decision
“We are currently in the process of reviewing the NRC’s comments. As part of the formal regulatory process, FPL will be working with NRC staff to ensure that the agency’s final decision is based on the best available information,” Robbins said.
The NRC’s inspection report also revealed a finding of very low safety significance for a failure to verify the correct component as specified in work order 40632818. This violation is not being considered for escalated enforcement.
“Nothing we do is more important than the safe operation of our plant. We take all feedback seriously and have already taken steps to address the NRC’s concerns as part of the regulatory process,” Robbins said.
The incident is not related to any of last August’s three unplanned shutdowns. Correspondence with NRC spokesman Roger Hannah could not be made before press time.