MONROE COUNTY — The National Hurricane Center has discontinued hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings for the Florida Keys.
Tropical storm warnings continue for the Dry Tortugas.
Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in Lower Matecumbe Key at 11 p.m. Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, according to the NHC. The last tropical storm to make landfall in the Keys was Gordon in 2018.
The storm surge warning for the Keys has been canceled and is replaced by a coastal flood warning for the Upper Keys, primarily for the Blackwater, Barnes and Card Sound areas.
“Some roads (in the Upper Keys) will be inundated with saltwater, low-lying lots will be inundated, storm drains will overflow, and many seawalls and docks will be overtopped,” said Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist for the Florida Keys National Weather Service Office. “Water levels will be very slow to recede.”
A coastal flood statement is in effect for the Middle and Lower Keys.
“Water levels have receded from Eta; however, the next round of high tides in the Middle and Lower Keys will be after midnight tonight,” Rizzo said. “Minor saltwater flooding of low-elevation streets and lots is likely."
Some seawalls and docks may be overtopped, he added, referring to the Middle and Lower Keys.
Rizzo said to expect a few squalls Monday with brief gusts in the 40- to-50-mph range. There is still the possibility of a tornado.
A small craft warning is in effect, warning boaters to remain in port.
At 10 a.m. Monday, the center of Tropical Storm Eta was positioned about 100 miles to the west of Key West. It is moving southwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Because the storm’s track was a bit further north than anticipated, most impacts have been experienced in the Upper Keys, according to Rizzo.
Although weather conditions are beginning to improve, residents and visitors are advised to remain indoors during hazardous weather conditions, Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner said.
“U.S. 1 is in good shape with no known issues,” said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
Crews are working to remove a tree that fell across Card Sound Road, a secondary route from mainland Florida to the Keys.
Keys Energy, responsible for power in the Lower Keys and Key West, reported no power outages as of 10:20 a.m. Monday, according to spokesperson Julio Torrado.
John Stuart, chief operations officer at Florida Keys Electric Cooperative, said as of 10:20 a.m. Monday, crews were working to restore power for about 88 members.